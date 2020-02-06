Janet Mbugua responds to man who wants wife to dress like her

Former Citizen TV journalist Janet Mbugua has responded to a man who said that he wanted his wife to dress like the media personality.

While commenting on her post, the man identified as Riflekta said that he wished his wife dressed like Ms Mbugua, and that he had asked her to copy her dress code.

“How I want my wife to be dressing I told her to copy this,” said the man.

The former TV news anchor then responded saying that Riflekta’s wife should be able to dress as she pleases.

“Your wife should be able to wear whatever she wants,” said Janet.

This came about after she shared a picture to show how she was dressed for an interview with KTN News on a Menstrual Health Conference slated for the weekend.

“@brianbabu tried to get me smile but I was like ‘it’s early!’ 🥴

Headed to @ktn_kenya for an interview on the upcoming Menstrual Health Inclusion Conference (MHMConferenceKE) that will be taking place this Saturday the 8th of February at @trademarkhotel at the @the_village_market. I’ll be live on set from 8 am with Mike Gitonga. I’ll also have full panel details later today! Thanks again to those that have registered!” wrote Janet Mbugua.