The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Chameleone's brother Humphrey Mayanja passes on

Samson Waswa

Musician Humphrey Mayanja, the elder brother of legend Jose Chameleone has passed on.

Hamphrey Mayanja is battling cancer at the UCI
Hamphrey Mayanja is battling cancer at the UCI

Humphrey lost the battle to cancer at the Mulago based Uganda Cancer Institute.

Recommended articles

Chameleone posted a picture of Humphrey on his Facebook page with only his name and a crying emoji.

Jose Chameleone mourned his brother
Jose Chameleone mourned his brother pulse uganda

His family had recently brought him back from the United States to get treatment close to home and surrounded by his people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humphrey Mayanja’s ailment was noticed in July last year, upon his arrival in the US from Uganda.

Deceased: Humphrey Mayanja
Deceased: Humphrey Mayanja pulse uganda

He was rushed to the hospital with severe stomach pain and underwent major surgery.

Early this month, his father Gerald Mayanja confirmed that his eldest son was being treated for stage-four colon cancer.

He said they decided to bring him back to Uganda to get treatment near home.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia addresses pregnancy claims days after engagement

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia addresses pregnancy claims days after engagement

Superstars lined up to thrill fans at Raha Fest 2024 with Davido headlining event [List]

Superstars lined up to thrill fans at Raha Fest 2024 with Davido headlining event [List]

Chameleone's brother Humphrey Mayanja passes on

Chameleone's brother Humphrey Mayanja passes on

WaJesus Family finally reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

WaJesus Family finally reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

Who's your favourite? Top actors who've played the son of God

Who's your favourite? Top actors who've played the son of God

Femi One's next big goal after recognition by the Grammy's

Femi One's next big goal after recognition by the Grammy's

Amani explains how submission works in her 7-year marriage

Amani explains how submission works in her 7-year marriage

Diana B reacts after finding her Nigerian doppelganger

Diana B reacts after finding her Nigerian doppelganger

Netizens console NTV's Smirti Vidyarthi following emotional moment on live newscast

Netizens console NTV's Smirti Vidyarthi following emotional moment on live newscast

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

Jackie Matubia

Actress Jackie Matubia celebrates milestone with new career move

Kimani Mbugua

I was robbed this morning while live on TikTok – Kimani Mbugua appeals for help

Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee

Meet Elly Wee: The rising star of Dancehall & Reggae music in Kenya