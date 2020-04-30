Jua Cali opens up on how he got his first song to play on radio

King of Genge, Jua Cali has for the first time opened up on how he got his first song to be played on radio.

In a throwback post, the singer narrated how after producing the song, together with his producer Clemmo they went to Lonrho House where Capital FM is based looking for Jimmy Gathu who then hosted the show Hits not Homework.

When they got to the station, they were told Mr Gathu was running late and with disappointment they decided to leave the building and head home.

As they were about to get off the lift on the ground floor, Jimmy Gathu was coming in and they introduced themselves to him as they went back up to the 19th floor.

Jua Cali and Clemmo explained themselves to Gathu who promised to listen to the song and later that evening at around 8pm the song was already playing on Capital FM.

According to Jua Cali, Gathu always played the song and they would go around telling friends that that was their song playing on radio.

“#tbt with Jimmi Gathu Huge Legend in my eyes... I remember when I released my 1st song Ruka @jimmigathu used to be a presenter at Capital Fm a show dubbed 'Hits not Homework' Clemo and I went to Lonrho house to look for Jimmy Gathu to give him the song, when we got to the 19th floor around 6pm we were told Jimmy Gathu has not arrived yet in disppointment we just took the lift and went down..when we got to the ground floor and just about to alight the lift guess who walks in Jimmy Gathu!!! Woah!!! We had to go right back up with him...on the way up we introduced ourselves handed him the Ruka Cd and he promised he was going to have a listen...When we got home around 8pm we decided to Tune in to Capital Fm and you won’t believe this Jimmy Gathu debuted Ruka LIVE on Air!!! Tulianza kuscream mimi na Clemo telling guys hapo kwa mtaa "hio ni song yetu inachezwa kwa radio" Jimmy Gathu used to play Ruka on heavy rotation and like they always say the rest is history.

So bigUp to @jimmigathu @capitalFmkenya and all radio stations that gave us that big break...”