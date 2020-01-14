K24 News Anchor Shiksha Arora wowed many of her fans for displaying her impeccable dance moves while in studio.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Arora who was just about to go live with the news was dancing to Rayvanny’s song Pepeta featuring Canadian singer and actress Nora Fatehi.

What astonished most of her fans was the fact that she was comfortable dancing in heels.

She went on to caption the video saying that Pepeta is her favorite and she quickly transforms to a dancer whenever the song is played.

“Whenever I hear the song Pepeta I switch from News anchor to dancer real quick even with heels on. Lol 🤷🏽‍♀️🇰🇪Love this song by @norafatehi & @rayvanny 💃🔥 #pepetachallenge #pepeta #dance #norafatehi #rayvanny #newsanchor #dancer #kenya #ignairobi #igkenya #iamnairobian #dancevideo #studio #k24tv #dancinganchor #instadance,” wrote Ms Arora.

Shiksha Arora is of Indian decent and dancing is part of her Indian roots, and is used to mark several festivals in their culture.

Several of her followers then took the time to commend her for her perfected moves.

