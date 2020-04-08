NTV’s Crossover 101 host DJ Mo has begged his singer wife Size 8 not to ask for more children because he is having a hard time taking care of their two kids, as he works from home.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Mo said that being with their two children, Wambo and Muraya Jr was already stressing him and that they should not have more children.

DJ Mo said that it is an experience he does not want to go through again, adding that family planning is important.

Kama wawili wananistress hivi usiwahi nirudisha hapa – DJ Mo to Size 8 on having more kids

“Wacha nikuambie hii quarantine itatumaliza. Kama hawa ni watoto wawili wananistress hivi usiwahi nirudishe hapa tafadhali tufunge hapo. Chapter ya watoto closed I don’t want to come back to this anymore… family planning is very important,” he said, adding that: “Maisha ni kujipanga 😂😂😂😂 weh ...Anyway please @size8reborn don’t tell me to add another one hawa wametosha 😂 ... najua mtoto anakuja na sahani ule but FAMILY planning is very important ...Wanaume wanaelewa hapa #Tujulishane.”

Size 8

His words come days after Size 8 urged wives to remember to use family planning as people stay at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kama wawili wananistress hivi usiwahi nirudisha hapa – DJ Mo to Size 8 on having more kids

The mother of two urged the women to be careful especially those who don’t want to have more children or any children at all.

"On that note lazima tukumbushane as the committee of wives we have an agenda that has just come up, please remember to use family planning tafadhali kama unatumianga contraceptives endelea kutumia tafadhali, wale hawataki Watoto sahii tujulishane tuambiane But we are still happy that they are at home, tunafurahi sana sisi kama wanawake” said MamaWambo.