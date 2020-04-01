Media personality Kamene Goro has cautioned ladies from going back to their exes, amid these desperate times of isolation and social distancing following the coronavirus pandemic that has seen the numbers rise to 81.

In a video the Kiss 100 presenter posted on Instagram, she stated that the corona situation was no reason to go back to an ex reminding ladies that at the beginning of the new year, they had promised to be better and they had to stick to that despite the circumstances.

“Remember we had a conversation at the start of this year and we said there’s some stuff we are not just doing coz 2020 needs us to be better and we got better halafu corona came, we are all confused oh My God stay at home sasa umekaa nyubani halafu umesahau that we were supposed to be better why you guys falling back into the trap of the nonsense nigga?" asked Kamene.

Utasurvive Corona ubaki na nonsense nigga – Kamene Goro on ladies going back to their exes

The beauty went on to maintain that no ex should be allowed back into a woman's house even if he buys shopping, revealing that when the epidemic is over, they will be left with a nonsense nigga.

"Just because you have to stay at home don’t mean you stay at home with the nonsense nigga ata kama amekuja na shopping. We are being better, usikubali hiyo kitu iingie kwa nyumba yako nor let him slip straight back in your heart, 2020 is still here. utasurvive corona ubaki na nonsense nigga halafu tutaambia watu nini? Umesurvive covid nonsense nigga, babes we are being better" added the presenter.

Kamene kwani wewe ni Lesbian? – fan questions Kamene Goro after posting this Photo

This comes a few days after she addressed lesbian clais after a fan asked whether she was one following a photo she had posted with another lady.

"Aaaai kamene kwani ww ni lesbian not in a bad way😲😲😲" asked the fan.

Ms Kamene came out to reveal that the lady in question was her sister, stating that it was ignorant of the fan to ask her that.

“that's my sister! So ignorant!” read Kamene’s response.

