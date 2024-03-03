Kanze Dena & Nick Mararo celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Former state house spokesperson Kanze Dena and Nick Mararo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in a colourful event that was attended by friends and relatives.
Kanze Dena and Nick Mararo walked down the aisle in 2019
The couple’s anniversary on March 2, 2024 saw them pampered with love, with Kanze Dena sharing videos that gave her fans a glimpse of how the day went.
The couple reiterated their commitment to each other noting that they still do, just as they did five years ago when they walked down the aisle.
The huge cake baked to celebrate the day boldly had their assurance to each other with the wording 'We still do' on it.
H_art the Band's ‘Nikikutazama’ song conveyed her feelings, five years after the colourful wedding that was attended by notable personalities in the media industry, business circles and government.
"5 down 45 to Go!" added Kanze Dena on social media with netizens also joining to wish the couple well.
Arneysam: Happy blessed anniversary, we are grateful to be part of your beautiful day.
misbantu: ❤❤❤😍😍😍 Happy birthday 🎈🎁 Blessings and many more years ahead is your portion
sussy_nabende: Blessings and more blessings to you Joy happiness and prosperity are your portion
annekamuga: Happy anniversary to you my prayer warrior and hubby. More love and more blessings always my dearest🙏❤️.
ladybee_254: Wooooo Halleluyah happy anniversary Siz ❤️🙏 More grace
evelynwanjiru_a: Happy anniversary
phil_director: Congratulations 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Kanze Dena's Invite-only wedding and phones confiscated
The couple got married in an invite-only ceremony at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County.
The bride stepped out in an elegant cream wedding gown with accessories the completed the look on her wedding day.
The groom on the other hand wore a grey suit. With the two exchanging their vows at about 1pm at the scenic venue with the rustic Mt Kenya rising in the background.
Phones were not allowed at the event with guests given strict instructions and their phones confiscated.
Security men dressed in black made rounds during the event to ensure that no photos were taken, with the facility’s staff also not allowed to have their phones.
Kanze Dena’s media team captured videos and photos at the event to immortalize what went down on the couple’s big day.
