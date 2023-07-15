The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role

Denis Mwangi

Kanze Dena, Ambassador Macharia Kamau and Kinuthia Mbugua are among the trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained as he took on his Peace Envoy role

Ambassador Kamau Macharia, Kanze Dena and Kinuthia Mbugua
Ambassador Kamau Macharia, Kanze Dena and Kinuthia Mbugua

In the realm of politics, transitions of power often bring forth a wave of change, not only in leadership but also in the individuals who surround those in positions of authority.

Recommended articles

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta embarked upon a new chapter in his life as an AU-Kenya Peace Envoy following his retirement from the presidency.

However, even in this transition, he has chosen to retain the assistance of three trusted aids who have been instrumental during his presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has a wealth of experience and expertise in media and communication and played a significant role in shaping formerKenyatta's public image and ensuring effective communication with the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit.

She handed over to incumbent Hussein Mohamed in October 2022 and thanked Kenyatta for the opportunity to serve the country.

Her professionalism, eloquence, and ability to connect with people made her a trusted confidante of the former president.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta hosts Special Representative of the Secretary General of the UN in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Bintou Keita in Nairobi
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta hosts Special Representative of the Secretary General of the UN in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Bintou Keita in Nairobi Former President Uhuru Kenyatta hosts Special Representative of the Secretary General of the UN in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Bintou Keita in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

She is well-equipped to provide guidance on matters related to media strategy, public relations, and effective communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another trusted aide that Uhuru Kenyatta has chosen to retain after assuming his envoy role is Ambassador Macharia Kamau.

With a long career in diplomacy and international relations, the former Foreign Affairs PS has been instrumental in shaping Kenya's foreign policy.

His deep understanding of geopolitical dynamics has made him an invaluable asset to Kenyatta as a special envoy. In August 2022, he was appointed as a member of the UN Peacebuilding Fund.

Ambassador Macharia Kamau speaking during a meeting convened by Uhuru Kenyatta to deliberate on the ongoing Nairobi Peace Process aimed at establishing a lasting peace and stability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ambassador Macharia Kamau speaking during a meeting convened by Uhuru Kenyatta to deliberate on the ongoing Nairobi Peace Process aimed at establishing a lasting peace and stability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ambassador Kamau Macharia speaking during a meeting convened by Uhuru Kenyatta to deliberate on the ongoing Nairobi Peace Process aimed at establishing a lasting peace and stability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassador Kamau has been accompanying Kenyatta who is the Facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) – Led Nairobi Process for the Restoration of Peace and Stability in eastern DRC.

As the former State House Comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua played a critical role in the smooth running of Kenyatta’s office, overseeing administrative operations and ensuring efficiency in the day-to-day functioning of State House.

Before joining politics, Mbugua served as a police officer and rose the ranks to retire as an Administration Police (AP) Commandant in 2012.

With his wealth of experience in administrative management, Kinuthia Mbugua brings valuable insights and expertise to Kenyatta's team. He is offering his service as a technical advisor.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kinuthia Mbugua during a consultative meeting with various stakeholders on the cantonment matters in North Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Kinuthia Mbugua during a consultative meeting with various stakeholders on the cantonment matters in North Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Kinthia Mbugua during a consultative meeting with various stakeholders on the cantonment matters in North Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role

Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role

Stop or face decisive action & same treatment as Raila - Ruto tells Uhuru

Stop or face decisive action & same treatment as Raila - Ruto tells Uhuru

Kenyan court slaps ex-diplomat with 20-year jail sentence

Kenyan court slaps ex-diplomat with 20-year jail sentence

EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

Azimio revises dates for anti-Ruto protests

Azimio revises dates for anti-Ruto protests

Details of Rachel Ruto's meeting with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

Details of Rachel Ruto's meeting with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

US government investigates OpenAI's ChatGPT app

US government investigates OpenAI's ChatGPT app

Sakaja reshuffles cabinet after 7 months

Sakaja reshuffles cabinet after 7 months

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Crime Scene

Nairobi-based Catholic priest dies after checking into lodging with girlfriend

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023

CS Kindiki cracks the whip on Raila following protests in Nairobi

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Mwangi wa Iria during the Saba Saba protest rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 2023

Don’t be casual – Mutahi Ngunyi cautions Ruto as Raila celebrates accessing CBD

Trade CS Moses Kuria

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo