Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta embarked upon a new chapter in his life as an AU-Kenya Peace Envoy following his retirement from the presidency.

However, even in this transition, he has chosen to retain the assistance of three trusted aids who have been instrumental during his presidency.

Kanze Dena

Former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has a wealth of experience and expertise in media and communication and played a significant role in shaping formerKenyatta's public image and ensuring effective communication with the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit.

She handed over to incumbent Hussein Mohamed in October 2022 and thanked Kenyatta for the opportunity to serve the country.

Her professionalism, eloquence, and ability to connect with people made her a trusted confidante of the former president.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta hosts Special Representative of the Secretary General of the UN in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Bintou Keita in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

She is well-equipped to provide guidance on matters related to media strategy, public relations, and effective communication.

Ambassador Macharia Kamau

Another trusted aide that Uhuru Kenyatta has chosen to retain after assuming his envoy role is Ambassador Macharia Kamau.

With a long career in diplomacy and international relations, the former Foreign Affairs PS has been instrumental in shaping Kenya's foreign policy.

His deep understanding of geopolitical dynamics has made him an invaluable asset to Kenyatta as a special envoy. In August 2022, he was appointed as a member of the UN Peacebuilding Fund.

Ambassador Kamau Macharia speaking during a meeting convened by Uhuru Kenyatta to deliberate on the ongoing Nairobi Peace Process aimed at establishing a lasting peace and stability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Pulse Live Kenya

Ambassador Kamau has been accompanying Kenyatta who is the Facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) – Led Nairobi Process for the Restoration of Peace and Stability in eastern DRC.

Kinuthia Mbugua

As the former State House Comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua played a critical role in the smooth running of Kenyatta’s office, overseeing administrative operations and ensuring efficiency in the day-to-day functioning of State House.

Before joining politics, Mbugua served as a police officer and rose the ranks to retire as an Administration Police (AP) Commandant in 2012.

With his wealth of experience in administrative management, Kinuthia Mbugua brings valuable insights and expertise to Kenyatta's team. He is offering his service as a technical advisor.

