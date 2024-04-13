KarehB bids farewell to son in emotional burial & Chavakali students' special honour

The somber day began with mourners convening at the Kenyatta University mortuary where the deceased’s body had been taken for preservation.

The body was then taken to Embu for a church service followed by the burial.

The singer celebrated her son, noting that she was proud of him and professed her endless love writing:

"My Son you have made me PROUD!....the tributes are so encouragingIt takes a village to bring up a child....but you have single handedly brought the Nation together...WE LOVE YOU FOREVER....Long live Dulo."

Pulse Live Kenya

Teachers, and students of Chavakali Boys' High School where the 17-year-old was a student until his death were among mourners who turned up for the burial that was also attended by family and friends.

The students turned up in school uniform to bid farewell to one of their own who they described as a hero and a soldier who died in uniform hence their decision to attend his burial in school uniform.

“The students of the school (Chavakali) will come. They are saying they will come in uniform because they are saying Joe was a soldier, he was a hero, and he died in uniform. That is why they are coming in solidarity because of such things,” Kareh B, revealed on Thursday evening, a day before the burial.

Tragic accident that claimed Mwadulo's life

Mwadulo lost his life in a road accident after the bus he was travelling in was involved in an accident in Kisumu.

The incident occurred as the 17-year-old Chavakali High School student was returning home from school, marking the end of the term break.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was was among the passengers aboard an Easy Coach bus that met with a devastating accident at the Mamboleo roundabout in Kisumu.