Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Samidoh after attending daughter's event

The politician shared a photo showing Samidoh embracing her firstborn daughter Teana in what appeared to be a school talent event.

Nyamu added that while she was away (hence not able to be there on her daughter’s big day), Samidoh turned up for the occasion, showing his support for Teana.

She conveyed her appreciation for Samidoh who she hailed as her support system.

The mother of three also thanked the Singer for for being there on her daughter’s big day when she was away.

"Support system, thank you for being there on my daughter's big day while I was away," Nyamu who is currently in the United States wrote while sharing photos of her daughter’s big day.

Teana could be seen on stage alongside other learners in yet another photo shared by the politician on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

The photos gave the public a rare glimpse into Samidoh’s close relationship with Teana.

Nyamu revealed in a past interview with Convo YouTube channel that Teana recognizes both Samidoh and DJ Saint Kevin as her fathers.

The nine-year-old is Nyamu’s firstborn child from her previous relationship with DJ Saint Kevin.

She also has two children with Samidoh.

Pulse Live Kenya

Karen Nyamu on daughter's relationship with Samidoh

In an interview on the Convo YouTube channel, the mother of three disclosed that the nine-year-old girl recognizes both Samidoh (Karen Nyamu's current partner) and DJ Saint Kevin (Karen Nyamu's co-parent) as her fathers.

"She calls both of them 'dad.' And I always tell her, 'You are lucky to have two fathers. She calls one and says, 'I want this, this, and this,' then she calls the other and says, 'I want this and this.” Nyamu said during the interview.

She added that she engages her daughter in conversations about various family matters and tries to explain to her their family dynamics with Teana engaging in conversations with both Samidoh and DJ Saint Kevin regularly.

Nyamu's children exceling in sports

Earlier in the week, Nyamu was left beaming with pride as her children showcased their athletic prowess at a recent school sports day event.

Despite being out of the country, Nyamu took to social media to share her joy and excitement over her children's achievements.

Samuel Muchoki Junior during sports activities in his school Pulse Live Kenya

Her son, Samuel Muchoki Jr, stole the show as he confidently navigated through various challenges dressed in military fatigues.