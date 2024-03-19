Proud mum moments as Karen Nyamu's kids emerge top in school sports day [Photos]

Despite being out of the country, Nyamu took to social media to share her joy and excitement over her children's achievements.

Her son, Samuel Muchoki Jr, stole the show as he confidently navigated through various challenges dressed in military fatigues.

From conquering obstacle courses to displaying agility and speed, Jr proved himself as a formidable competitor.

Meanwhile, Taraya Wairimu demonstrated her skills by sprinting with building blocks, showcasing determination and enthusiasm.

Samuel Muchoki Junior during sports activities in his school Pulse Live Kenya

Nyamu expressed her gratitude to God for her children's success, marvelling at their competitive spirit. In a heartfelt post, she exclaimed shared that she was surprised that she was raising champions.

"Ni saa ngapi kenya? guys i’m so so proud of my little babies they both won medals🥇🥇on their sports day 😂😂 me niliona picha nikacheka 😂😂 what?!😄😄 kumbe i’m raising tu champions. All glory to you God," Nyamu wrote.

The senator's social media post garnered an outpouring of support and admiration from her followers, who commended the young athletes for their talent and determination.

One Instagram user noted that Nyamu's children were following in the footsteps of their talented and active parents.

Karen Nyamu's daughter Taraya Wairimu during her school sporting activity Pulse Live Kenya

Nyamu's personal life has been a subject of public interest, particularly her relationship with musician Samidoh.

The couple shares two children, born in December 2020 and February 2022. However, Samidoh also has a family with his wife, Edday Nderitu, consisting of two daughters and a son.

Karen Nyamu's daughter Taraya Wairimu during her school sporting activity Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the complexities of their situation, Samidoh recently reunited with his children from his marriage with Edday in Boston after being apart for eight months.

This reconciliation underscores the importance of family and co-parenting, despite any challenges or differences.