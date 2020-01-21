Former Mother In-law actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress has said that child birth is a near death experience for women.

She went on to say that during birth, mothers have one foot in the grave, but she is grateful to God for blessing her with her second child.

In a separate post seen by Pulse Live, Kate stated that it is beautiful when her story is changing people’s lives.

Child birth is a near death experience – Kate Actress

“Child birth is honestly a near death experience… you honestly have one foot in the grave, am still so grateful to God for my little miracle,” said Ms Kamau.

“It’s a beautiful feeling when your story continues to inspire and empower others who because of many circumstances think so little of themselves! I keep saying God is not man. Ask him what his plan for you is, he will guide you!” she added.

Her words come a few months after she welcomed her second born child with hubby Philip Karanja.

Struggle to conceive

Before giving birth, Kate Actress who played the role of Celina on Citizen TV’s Mother In-law opened up on the struggles she went through to conceive with her hubby Phillip Karanja.

She mentioned that she wanted to have a child even before their wedding but her husband delayed it because he is a planner.

"I remember I really wanted one even before our wedding, I was in a rush to get one but being the planner he is we delayed mpaka I was like me I’m good. Now the trying period is something else and I’m the most impatient person so I kept on wondering, so kukurukakara zikihappen ndiyo huyo mimi kesho nishapima. And kept on getting disappointed to a point I was feeling like, I don’t want to try any more. When you really want one that’s when it doesn’t happen and I went to the doctor, I didn’t have a problem it was just anxiety,” said Catherine Kamau.