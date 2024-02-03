Kate Actress showered with love on her birthday as she turns 37 years old

The mother of two took to social media to share that she was turning 37 years old today.

She shared beautiful photos celebrating the day with netizens trooping to her socials to wish her a happy birthday.

In a subsequent post on social media, the mother of two wished all February babies a happy birthday writing:

“Its a soft , calm year for me ☺️ can you tell? Happy Birthday Feb Babies!”

Blessednjugush: Wamapupuuuuuuuu HBD

Mammitoeunice: Wakehana destiny shaod fio! Hbd ❤️

nadia_mukami: Happy birthday Blessed woman❤️

azz_iad: Happyyy birthdayyyy Gojiaass😍😍🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️❤️

celestinegachuhi: Happiest birthday hot mamaa❤️❤️❤️

judynyawira: Happy birthday Mama K.

muthoniwamukiri: Happy Birthday Love ❤️ Enjoy and keep doing you. 🔥💯

officialjanetmbugua: Happy Birthday Queen! Keep shining beyond your wildest dreams! God’s got you 🥰🙏🏾🫶🏾

biancahtheironlady: Premium or Nothing 🔥🔥🔥Happy blessed birthday darling 🎊🎉🍾🥂💰

jmatubia: Happy birthday wanjugu 🤗🤗 💜💜💜

Born on February 3, 1987, then mother of two is a celebrity who life attracts interest from the public.

Eventful past year

Last year in September, she parted ways with fellow star and former husband, Director Phil and announced the end of their marriage that lasted five years.

The announcement put to rest speculation that had been swirling on social media that their union was on a rocky patch.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and are separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the pair revealed in a brief statement that was signed by the two of them.

“Hii ni Mambo ya Watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group char kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate and I remain as friends, Co-parenting and business partners," Phill added.

The actress found herself in the spotlight as social media comments attempted to 'reconcile' her with her ex-husband, Philip Karanja.

"I love this...na mrudiane you look good together," Essie Paul wrote, prompting her to respond.