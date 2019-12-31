NTV News Anchor, Ken Mijungu has come out to defend Dennis Okari after he was left out in Betty Kyallo’s post on Ivanna’s health and recovery journey.

Through a Facebook Post, Mr Mijungu stated that Betty Kyallo ‘inevitably and deliberately exposed’ baby daddy Dennis Okari as an irresponsible father, yet it wasn't true.

“Yesterday I went to sleep with a heavy heart. I read a post by my colleague Betty. While she has the right to post anything about Ivanna and her challenges this year and thank God for it, she inevitably and deliberately exposed my best friend Dennis as an irresponsible father” Read part of Mijungu’s message.

NTV's Ken Mijungu comes to Dennis Okari’s defense after being left out in Betty Kyallo's post on daughter's illness

He went on to add that people were attacking Dennis Okari for no reason, yet he and his wife Naomi were there for Ivanna from the day they learnt that she was sick.

“From the responses, you guys have bashed Deno for no reason and I know Betty will not correct it so I will. Betty be honest, Okari and even Naomi were there for Ivanna from the day we learnt of her illness and were by her side day and night” Said Ken.

He further revealed that on 23rd March, Dennis called him and asked him to pick him up and drive him to the hospital since Ivanna’s condition was critical and he (Dennis) was too weak to walk alone or drive. And since that day, Dennis visited the hospital until Ivanna recovered.

The NTV news anchor went ahead to tell Betty that it was immoral of her to paint Dennis Okari as an irresponsible father. Mijungu asked Betty to be honest even though she had a Somali guy by her side.

“For every single day that followed from that day on Okari was at the hospital day and night with his daughter. We raised funds to offset a 7M + bill. Okari only came to work when he could and our boss understood for all those months. To deliberately paint him as irresponsible is immoral my friend. You don’t have to correct the impression you have created because the Somali guy is by your side but at-least be honest”

Mijungu admitted that he followed up on Ivanna’s progress and sneaked in the ICU to see her.

“You don’t need to thank Okari and Ivanna’s grand parents who visited and prayed with her but at least be honest about it. Ivanna opened her eyes on the 9th of April and we thank God for the miracle” Added Mijungu.

This comes a day after Betty opened up on her daughter’s dangerous illness that saw her stay in the ICU for a hole month before the Doctors could diagnose what she was suffering from.