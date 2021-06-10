KBL invest Ksh. 4million to re-modernize 100 years old Kenya Railways Golf Club

The club partnership with Johnnie Walker is in line with the brand 200 years celebrations. The newly opened club, dubbed ‘The Centenary’ will be the home of Johnnie Walker Super Deluxe and Luxury Home.

He pointed out that the partnership with Kenya Railways Golf Club was taking the sports club to a new level of sophistication and class. He encouraged the club management to keep the drinks affordable so that everyone could buy for themselves for consumption, their homes as well as gifts for their friends and loved ones.