Officiating the ceremony, KBL Commercial Director, Joel Kamau said “We have invested KES 4million in refurbishing the clubhouse bar as well as modifying the sports bar. For this outlet, we are looking to make the Golf club the home of Johnnie Walker, with an exclusive bar for the iconic scotch whisky. Through this partnership, we hope to raise the profile of Johnnie Walker within the golf fraternity by demonstrating that it has the breadth to deliver both premium and reserve quality experiences.”
KBL invest Ksh. 4million to re-modernize 100 years old Kenya Railways Golf Club
Kenya Railways Golf Club which was established in 1921, had not undergone any major remodification until this year, when they turned 100 years. The investment for this massive project is Kes. 4million.
The club partnership with Johnnie Walker is in line with the brand 200 years celebrations. The newly opened club, dubbed ‘The Centenary’ will be the home of Johnnie Walker Super Deluxe and Luxury Home.
He pointed out that the partnership with Kenya Railways Golf Club was taking the sports club to a new level of sophistication and class. He encouraged the club management to keep the drinks affordable so that everyone could buy for themselves for consumption, their homes as well as gifts for their friends and loved ones.
Mr. Stanley Karanja, the Chairman of Kenya Railways Golf Club, said that Johnnie Walker sports bar is the best golf club in East and Central Africa with amazing aesthetics. The aesthetics of the bar were refurbished in under a month in anticipation of the launch with the help of Mr. Dilrej of Timberworld Limited who did a fine job with the Mahogany wood which has given the club a premium exclusive look which represents the brand. Mr. Bhapesh of Sight and Sound Limited also played a major role in enhancing the sound and screens of the sports bar.
