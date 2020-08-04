Rapper Khaligraph Jones’ wife Georgina Muteti has for the first time revealed the face of her Caucasian mother to the world.

Ms Muteti made the revelation as she celebrated her mother who just turned a year older, by sharing a series of photos.

In her birthday message, Georgina appreciated her mother for all she has done for her throughout the years and for being a great grandmother to her daughter.

Khaligraph Jones’s wife Georgina Muteti introduces her Caucasian mother to the world

“Happy birthday mamaThanks for sending monies unprovoked ,thanks for being the best grandma,thanks for being my mama and back rubber

Ah can’t wait to see you again soon!

Send more monies for makeupLove you so much mum 🥺

You seen it all with me huh🥺

I have so much I could write for you/about you but let’s keep it short for the gram

Hope you enjoy your birthday mama” wrote Ms Muteti.

Georgina showing her mother’s face for the first time brings to an end questions from many of her followers who have only been speculating of her ethnicity, a topic she rarely addresses.

Here are photos of Georgina Muteti’s mother

