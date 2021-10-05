Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

The video was resurfaced by US rapper Cardi B on Monday night October 4 and has so far garnered over 2 million impressions and over close to 1 million views.

The post was from a 2009 press conference in which the retired president confirmed that he had only one wife.

“You know and I know and everybody else knows that I have only one dear wife, Lucy here ... but the media keeps repeating about my having another wife or wives,” he said at his State House residence in Nairobi, flanked by his wife Lucy Kibaki.

The comment section was split into Kenyans who were explaining the context of the video and foreigners who could not believe a president would be making such remarks.

Kibaki’s wife was famous for her volatile temper that once led her to slap a civil servant who mistakenly introduced her as Wambui, warned the media she would not tolerate such reports.

On the same day, Kenya also made international headlines after The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists leaked documents showing the family of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s offshore assets.

According to the report, a foundation called Varies Foundation was registered in Panama in 2013 and President Kenyatta and Mama Ngina were reportedly listed as beneficiaries.

“Muhoho Kenyatta owned three registered in the (British Virgin Islands) BVI, according to records: One had a bank account that held an investment portfolio worth Sh3.4 billion in 2016; another had unspecified investments at a bank in London.

“From 1999 to 2004, Ngina Kenyatta and her two daughters held shares in a BVI company, Milrun International Ltd. The sisters used the company to buy a London apartment in the upscale Westminster neighbourhood, according to records,” the leaked documents read.

This comes just days after a video of comedian Eric Omondi went viral in the US after rapper Snoop Dogg shared it.