KRG The Don’s meeting with alleged baby mama nearly ends in fight [Video]

The meeting which was organized by YouTuber Nicholas Kioko saw the duo trade accusations with glaring inconsistencies coming up during the meeting that preceded an initial meeting between the musician and his alleged daughter, Yvonne who is aged 19.

According to Susan, they met in 2002 in Gikomba when the musician was an adult with a national ID when she got pregnant.

KRG on the other hand maintained that at the time, he was still a child having been born on January 10, 1991, meaning that he was aged 11.

"Mimi nkikujua 2002 ulikua kazi na ulikua na ID," Susan stated with KRG countering that he was a minor in 2002 and he was nowhere near Gikomba as he was in Narok, adding that there was no way he could have sired the baby.

"Mimi nimeezaliwa 1991 January tarehe kumi, ok? Mama mzazi yuko hajaenda mahali. Baba yuko, nko na stakabali zote za kenya, nko na mandugu, nko na majirani na wengine they can come and attest to that. Mimi sijawai kuwa Gikomba 2002," KRG said.

The musician challenged Susan to disclose any birthmarks he has, claiming that they must have been naked multiple times when Yvonne who is currently aged 19 was sired.

"Can she tell us nko na mark gani kwa mwili yangu yenye ni permanent mark yenye nimezaliwa nayo. Because ndo ifike kuzaa na mtu huyo mumeonana uchi mara kadhaa sasa mbaka muzae," the musician said.

The 34 year-old lady countered this, noting that it was not part of her duties to scan him for any birth marks.

She told the musician that at the time when they met, he was living in a single room and was even ready to take him to the house, allegations that the musician denied, stating that he has never lived in a single room.

"Kwani mimi nilikua nimeenda kumark marks zenye ako nayo kwa mwili? Mimi kenya najua ni baba Yvonne. Mimi najua yeye ndo baba mtoto.

"Si ulikua unaishi kwa single room hapa hapa ata naweza kupeleka sahi," Susan said before the meeting turned chaotic and ended prematurely.

"Wapi? Mimi kwa maisha yangu yote sijawai kuishi single room mahali yoyote," KRG ranted.

Susan claimed that she conceived for the singer when she was 13 years old, and accused him of lying about his age.