ADVERTISEMENT
KRG The Don defends his public apology to Dufla

Lynet Okumu

In a video that has gone viral on social media, KRG The Don can be seen in a club setting, holding up an electric signage that reads, "I am sorry Dufla,"

KRG The Don apologises to Dufla Diligon
KRG The Don apologises to Dufla Diligon

Kenyan singer KRG The Don has found himself once again at the center of controversy, but this time it's for a rather unconventional reason

In a video that has gone viral on social media, KRG can be seen in a club setting, holding up a banner that reads, "I am sorry Dufla," as he asks for forgiveness from his friend and fellow singer, Dufla Diligon.

While some critics argue that an apology should be a private matter and that using a banner was unnecessary, KRG explains in an interview with Eve Mungai on Monday, that he felt compelled to publicly apologize because he had previously insulted him in a public setting.

"Mimi na rafiki yangu nilikua nimemkosea, na kawaida ukikosea mtu unafaa kusema pole. Rafiki ni mtu ambaye mnashare ideas, mnafanya vitu vikubwa pamoja kwa hivo mkiwa mnapiganapigana haina faida. Niliona nimwambie pole na dunia pia ione niko serious. Sasa wale watu wengine walileta fitina ati kwa sababu ego yao haiwezi kuallow waapologise, they are just weak people.

"(Usually when you wrong someone, you should say sorry. A friend is someone with whom you share ideas, you do great things together, so if you are fighting, it is not helping. I thought I should say sorry to him and the world will also see that I am serious. Now those other people are talking because their ego cannot allow them to apologize)," KRG said.

Singer KRG The Don explains why he issued a public apology to Dufla using an electric signage
Singer KRG The Don explains why he issued a public apology to Dufla using an electric signage Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KRG reveals woman behind his fortune

He believes that it is important to acknowledge one's mistakes openly and sincerely, especially when it comes to hurting a friend.

KRG emphasizes the significance of friendship and the value it holds in his life. He describes a friend as someone with whom he shares ideas and collaborates on significant projects.

He acknowledges that conflicts are bound to happen in any friendship, but they shouldn't overshadow the bond and the positive aspects they share.

KRG The Don
KRG The Don Pulse Live Kenya

KRG's public apology was his way of not only expressing remorse but also demonstrating to the world that he takes his friendships seriously.

However, not everyone has been supportive of KRG's actions. Some individuals have criticized him for being weak.

KRG dismissed these criticisms, stating that those who are constantly interfering in his business are the ones with the problem.

Singer KRG The Don explains why he issued a public apology to Dufla using an electric signage
Singer KRG The Don explains why he issued a public apology to Dufla using an electric signage Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KRG reveals the age at which he made his first million

He advises them to focus on their own lives and not to meddle in his affairs. He firmly asserts that he is staying in his own lane, and it is others who are veering into his path.

"I am only on my lane. Nyinyi ndo mnawacha biashara yenu mnakuja kuchunguza mtu ako na maisha yake," he said.

Addressing the nature of his relationship with Dufla, KRG highlights that they have been friends for many years.

Like any friendship, they have experienced minor disagreements and occasional arguments.

Kenyan singer KRG The Don
Kenyan singer KRG The Don Alex Mathenge throws shade at KRG the Don after flaunting Sh10M M-Pesa transactions Pulse Live Kenya

However, KRG emphasizes that these disagreements do not define their relationship and that they are far from being enemies.

Dufka ni rafiki yangu...saa zingine tunapata tumebugia vitu, saa zingine tunapigana kidogo lakini haimaanishi sisi ni maadui.

"(I am only on my lane. You are the ones who leave your business and come to examine my personal life. Dufla is my friend... sometimes we fight a little but it doesn't mean we are enemies)"

Kenyan singer KRG The Don
Kenyan singer KRG The Don KRG The Don’s YouTube Channel Hacked Pulse Live Kenya

His intention with the public apology was to show the world that despite their differences, their friendship remains intact.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
