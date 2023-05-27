The sports category has moved to a new website.

KRG The Don’s challenge to Vincent Mboya after buying first car

Charles Ouma

The flamboyant singer opined that the car resembles a match box in size and motivated him to appreciate humble beginnings, sharing his own experience

A collage image of Vincent Mboya with his first car and singer KRG The Don

Flamboyant Singer, KRG The Don has reacted to content creator Vincent Mboya's latest achievement after the YouTuber bought his first car.

Mboya who was in a celebratory mood reached out to the singer who congratulated him for the achievement and challenged him to work even harder and buy a bigger car.

KRG noted that Mboya’s first car which is smaller looks like a matchbox.

The Mambo Imechemka hitmaker also wished Mboya luck in getting content, making more money and getting a wife.

"Gari ya Mboya should behave vizuri kama gari, isikuangushe chini, ikusaidie ikupeleke mahali utapata content, mambo iendelee kuchemka, uendelee kupata pesa na upate hata bibi. Na ununue gari kubwa. Hio umenunua unajua ni size ya kiberiti lakini tia bidii utanunua gari kubwa," KRG said.

The flamboyant musician also joked that given its size, the car must have been bought at a cost of Sh100,000.

Vincent Mboya's mothe posing next to the YouTuber's first car

KRG motivated the YouTuber to appreciate the humble beginnings, sharing that his first car was equally smaller, only that it was 1800cc.

"Lazima uanzie pahali. Ndio umeanza kushika pesa. Hujalala na pesa miaka mingi. Juzi ulikuwa unatembea hata hujui wapi ndio wapi, ukimaliza miaka kama tano ya kushika pesa utakuwa unacheka ukiangalia picha zako za saa hii," KRG added.

On his part, Mboya appreciated the singer for support and requested that upon the latter’s return from his trip.

Earlier this week, the content creator unveiled his car- a Suzuki Solio with a caption that read: "My new ride!".

Vincent Mboya with his first car
Vincent Mboya with his first car

"Mama yangu anabariki gari... kama you are a catholic you know there is the liquid we call 'Maji ya baraka' and my mom never lacks a bottle of the holy water in the house so right now she is blessing the car. My mom is blessing her son's first car," an excited Mboya added after posting avideo showing his mother walking around the vehicle in silence, sprinkling water on it.

Mboya is among Kenya’s rising content creators who emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to serve Kenyans fresh content.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
