Larry Madowo gracefully handles Austrian critic of his show on CNN

“This guy is mad at me that I have a CNN show exclusively for African stories.” Larry wrote while sharing the critic’s argument.

Emails from Austrian critic of Larry Madowo's show on CNN

Claiming that he is from Europe where people are civilized, the critic remained dismissive of Larry Madowo’s show, African Voices Change Makers which airs on CNN.

“If you’re new to this Austrian viewer who hates my show, start here” Larry wrote while sharing a series of emails from the same viewer, received several days apart.

Larry Madowo

“How many times a day do you have to advertise for yourself for us to watch your nonsense??? We are in Europe, we are civilized people!!

“What do we have to do with your underdeveloped Africa? No offense please, I have been to Africa myself, it is a gorgeous continent.” The critic stated.

Critic alleges Larry Madowo' promos interrupting his viewing

He further claimed that the promos for Madowo’s show were interrupting his viewing of other programs.

“Dear Larry, apparently you have not understood, the whole world is watching CNN. Can you explain to us, what are we to do with your constant ‘JOIN ME, …AFRICAN VOICES CHANGE MAKERS’??

“But what are we to do with your continuous interrupting the CNN program, with your AFRICAN VOICES CHANGE MAKERS?? REALLY ANNOYING!! Please understand! With love from Austria,” Read an excerpt from the email.

Larry Madowo weighs in

Madowo expertly tackled the critic, exposing the irony in his argument.

Noting that CNN International provides coverage that aligns with its name, Madowo left no doubt that African stories too are rightfully included in the media giant’s coverage.

Larry Madowo

"He’s watching a CNN with international in its name but doesn’t want to see any Africa coverage", Larry noted.

