Larry Madowo gracefully handles Austrian critic of his show on CNN

Charles Ouma

CNN correspondent Larry Madowo has shared his experience with an Austrian viewer who is not impressed with his show on CNN.

The journalist shared screenshots of complaints he had received from one persistent critic who was not impressed by coverage of African stories on CNN as well as the promos for his show, African Voices Change Makers.

“This guy is mad at me that I have a CNN show exclusively for African stories.” Larry wrote while sharing the critic’s argument.

Claiming that he is from Europe where people are civilized, the critic remained dismissive of Larry Madowo’s show, African Voices Change Makers which airs on CNN.

“If you’re new to this Austrian viewer who hates my show, start here” Larry wrote while sharing a series of emails from the same viewer, received several days apart.

“How many times a day do you have to advertise for yourself for us to watch your nonsense??? We are in Europe, we are civilized people!!

“What do we have to do with your underdeveloped Africa? No offense please, I have been to Africa myself, it is a gorgeous continent.” The critic stated.

He further claimed that the promos for Madowo’s show were interrupting his viewing of other programs.

“Dear Larry, apparently you have not understood, the whole world is watching CNN. Can you explain to us, what are we to do with your constant ‘JOIN ME, …AFRICAN VOICES CHANGE MAKERS’??

“But what are we to do with your continuous interrupting the CNN program, with your AFRICAN VOICES CHANGE MAKERS?? REALLY ANNOYING!! Please understand! With love from Austria,” Read an excerpt from the email.

Madowo expertly tackled the critic, exposing the irony in his argument.

Noting that CNN International provides coverage that aligns with its name, Madowo left no doubt that African stories too are rightfully included in the media giant’s coverage.

"He’s watching a CNN with international in its name but doesn’t want to see any Africa coverage", Larry noted.

“I’m single-handedly destroying every show on CNN with my promo ” The award-winning journalist also cheekily remarked.

