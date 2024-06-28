Larry Madowo's reason for tough stance against 'journalists' during protests

- CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo criticised for distancing himself from journalists during anti-finance bill protests
- Video of people claiming to be journalists claiming that Larry disassociated himself from them has sparked widespread debate on social media
- Safety of journalists covering volatile situations remains a paramount concern, with key safety measures to consider
Madowo was critised by the people claiming to be journalists for distancing himself from them leaving them in the hands of police
Recommended articles
CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo has come under fire after distancing himself from fellows who claimed to be journalists who were allegedly harassed by police during the anti-Finance Bill protests.
This incident has sparked widespread debate, particularly on social media platforms.
In a video that has circulated widely, the fellows claim that Larry disassociated himself from them when questioned by the police.
The man in the video, who identified himself as a journalist, recounted the ordeal, stating, "I was standing over there with Larry. I am a journalist, but Larry set us up to the police by saying he didn’t recognise us. We were a group of local journalists filming the protests. Police have chased us away because of Larry…They have beaten me up."
In his defense, Larry stated that he had repeatedly asked the journalists to move back for their safety.
"Nimewambia mara ngapi msonge nyuma," Larry can be heard saying before being interrupted by the distressed man. "Na si mnafanya kazi yenu, nimewambia mara ngapi msonge nyuma," he added before walking away.
The incident highlights the ongoing issue of police brutality in Kenya, where officers have been accused of using excessive force not just on protestors but also on journalists covering the protests.
Notably, journalists Maureen Mureithi and AFP's Collins Olunga were injured during the protests.
For journalists covering such volatile situations, safety remains a paramount concern. Here are key safety measures to consider:
- Identification: Ensure you have proper identification from your media house or the Media Council of Kenya. This can provide some level of protection and recognition.
- Protective gear: Wearing protective gear such as helmets and vests is crucial. Protests can quickly turn violent, and injuries are a common risk.
- Know your rights: Familiarise yourself with local laws regarding protests and media coverage. If detained, remain calm and politely assert your rights. Understanding your legal standing can prevent unnecessary escalations.