Legendary Kenyan Actor Gillie Owino is Dead

The late actor passed on Friday evening while being rushed to hospital; with family saying he had been battling cancer.

Owino was popularly known for his role as Mzee Msiri on the Kenyan TV series, Pete.

Gillie Owino Pulse Live Kenya

According to his family and cast members , the late did not show any signs of ailing and was even seen at shoots this week.

Owino is a famed theatre TV and film director, actor and writer who has staged many plays in Mombasa’s Little Theatre Club and Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi.

He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sanaa Theatre Awards in 2018.

He was also an accountant by profession.