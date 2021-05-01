Veteran Actor, Gillie Owino has been pronounced dead.
Legendary Kenyan Actor Gillie Owino is Dead
The actor's family say he had been battling cancer.
The late actor passed on Friday evening while being rushed to hospital; with family saying he had been battling cancer.
Owino was popularly known for his role as Mzee Msiri on the Kenyan TV series, Pete.
According to his family and cast members , the late did not show any signs of ailing and was even seen at shoots this week.
Owino is a famed theatre TV and film director, actor and writer who has staged many plays in Mombasa’s Little Theatre Club and Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi.
He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sanaa Theatre Awards in 2018.
He was also an accountant by profession.
Owino has been eulogized by his Maisha Magic East family.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke