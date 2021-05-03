Legendary Musician Big Pin celebrated as he turns a year older

The musician who rarely shares his life on social media, says he has never felt more grateful to be celebrating his birthday.

“I’m turning one year older today, and I’ve never felt more grateful for the gift of life... Happy Birthday to me!......📌”

Many of Big Pin’s friends and fellow musicians took to social media to celebrate him.

Wahu Kagwi

“HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY BIGPIN!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 I'm just here waiting for cake 😌😌Wishing you lots of peace, success, joy and fulfilment as you enter into this new year! Fam please help me wish @bigpinjatelo a happy birthday! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉”

Nameless

“Hey fam it's my boyz @bigpinjatelo birthday today!! Ebu tumwish happy birthday as you comment on what is your favourite BigPin song!! #HisNameIsBigPin #BirthdayBoy”

DJ NRuff who shares a birthday with BigPin also wished him a good one

“Happy Birthday Twin Bro.. Blessings On Blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Giladmillo: "Happy Birthday 🥳🥳🥳"

Fenamenal: Happy birthday Jatelz!! ❤️❤️