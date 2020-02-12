Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has ventured into the Beauty industry after launching her own beauty Parlour located in Westlands, Nairobi.

In a number of social media updates, Ms Muli announced to the world that she has a new business in town and people can pass by to get pampered and groomed.

The modern unisex Beauty Parlour named La Modelle is set to give competition to the likes of ; Betty Kyallo's “Flair by Betty”, Wahu's Afro- Siri, Vera Sidika’s Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour and Susan Kaittany's “The Posh Palace”.

Lillian Muli launches own Beauty Parlour [Photos]

La Modelle Beauty Parlour

“La Modelle invites you to a Quintessential Hair & Beauty experience. You will receive first class, individual attention from our Team of stylists. Visit our unisex beauty clinic for 5 star service. Great hair doesnt happen by chance it happens by appointment. We are located at sound Plaza 1st Floor Woodvale Grove westlands Nairobi. For Bookings Call 0750471675” reads Ms Muli’s post.

Ms Muli’s announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her colleagues in the media Industry and a section of her 869K followers.

Congratulatory messages

annekiguta “Congratulations my darling! @lilmuli 👑❤️”

sasyfashion “Eeeiisshhhh woman! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 May God bless the work of your hands. Beautiful is an understatement. I looooove”

muthoniwamukiri “🔥🔥🔥Very stylish. Congrats mama 💕 I will pass by one of this days’

wangechi.muriuki ‘This is so amazing...😍😍😍😍👌”

kalotikikuvi ‘This is very wonderful, beautiful just amazing wow wow👌👌👌👌👌”

mum_jay_levi ‘Exquisite, well done Lilian😍”

annekikingugi “Congratulations Lilian. 👏👏 kazi mzuri”

miss_kajulie “Woooiiiii that's our girl doing excellently🔥🔥🔥❤️. I'm in for this Valentine's treat👌. Congratulations girl”

anelliez “Wooow! Wonderfully done. Looks amazing 🔥”

holydavemuthengi “Major milestone 👏”

haentel_wanjiru “@lilmuli This is alluring!!Congratulations Love!!🎊🎊🎉🎉🥂🥂💕”

nyamaicynthia “🔥 Congratulations I will pass by for sure”

yolandamulwa “Congratulations 🍾🎊🎉 Keep soaring high mwitu witu💜”

Photos

