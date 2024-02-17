Lupita Nyong’o makes history with another achievement in her career

The US-based Kenyan actress took over as the head of the Berlin International Film Festival jury this week, making her the first black head of the jury since the festival’s inception.

In the role, Lupita will lead a team of notable personalities in selecting the winning films in the two main categories, the Golden and Silver Bears.

Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale is an annual event that has been running for 74 years.

It is also one of the five largest global film festivals and serving as the head of the jury selecting winning films for the main categories is an opportunity for the best in the industry.

Lupita who attended the opening ceremony of the event stated that she is greatly honoured to serve in the role

"That's the beauty of bringing people together from different backgrounds, we respond to different things.

"We have a lot of world experience and opinion and it's gonna be interesting. It's probably also gonna be spicy," Lupita stated.

A number of international film festivals, including the Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance and Toronto films festivals faced criticism for lack of diversity and inclusion in the jury.

Lupita not only brings her expertise in the industry, but will also contribute to a more inclusivity and diversity resulting in an enriched event.

Big break and publishing award-winning book

Her role in Steve McQueen's historical drama 12 Years a Slave (2013) saw her win the Oscar Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, among numerous other awards and nominations.

She also featured in Black Panther and cemented her place among the greats in the industry.

She is also a published author with her book ‘Sulwe’ among New York Times bestseller.

Lupita Nyong'o grew up in Kenya and then studied at the Yale School of Drama, but she landed her first major film role — which would lead to an Oscar — before she'd even graduated. In 2013's "12 Years a Slave," she played Patsey, an enslaved person on a Louisiana cotton plantation. The following year, she won the best supporting actress Oscar and thanked the spirit of Patsey for guiding her through the filming process. "When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you are from, your dreams are valid," she said in her acceptance speech.

The book was featured in its own episode in the Netflix original show Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices!