The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o makes history with another achievement in her career

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o posed against the silver backdrop in a sequinned silver blazer dress.
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o posed against the silver backdrop in a sequinned silver blazer dress.

Oscar award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has added another feather to her cap while also making history in the process.

Recommended articles

The US-based Kenyan actress took over as the head of the Berlin International Film Festival jury this week, making her the first black head of the jury since the festival’s inception.

In the role, Lupita will lead a team of notable personalities in selecting the winning films in the two main categories, the Golden and Silver Bears.

Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale is an annual event that has been running for 74 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also one of the five largest global film festivals and serving as the head of the jury selecting winning films for the main categories is an opportunity for the best in the industry.

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Pulse Live Kenya

Lupita who attended the opening ceremony of the event stated that she is greatly honoured to serve in the role

"That's the beauty of bringing people together from different backgrounds, we respond to different things.

"We have a lot of world experience and opinion and it's gonna be interesting. It's probably also gonna be spicy," Lupita stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Lupita Nyong'o's reading list: 10 books to help you heal from heartbreak

A number of international film festivals, including the Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance and Toronto films festivals faced criticism for lack of diversity and inclusion in the jury.

Lupita not only brings her expertise in the industry, but will also contribute to a more inclusivity and diversity resulting in an enriched event.

Big break and publishing award-winning book

Her role in Steve McQueen's historical drama 12 Years a Slave (2013) saw her win the Oscar Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, among numerous other awards and nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also featured in Black Panther and cemented her place among the greats in the industry.

She is also a published author with her book ‘Sulwe’ among New York Times bestseller.

Lupita Nyong'o won an Oscar for her debut role in 12 Years a Slave.
Lupita Nyong'o won an Oscar for her debut role in "12 Years a Slave." Lupita Nyong'o grew up in Kenya and then studied at the Yale School of Drama, but she landed her first major film role — which would lead to an Oscar — before she'd even graduated. In 2013's "12 Years a Slave," she played Patsey, an enslaved person on a Louisiana cotton plantation. The following year, she won the best supporting actress Oscar and thanked the spirit of Patsey for guiding her through the filming process. "When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you are from, your dreams are valid," she said in her acceptance speech. Business Insider USA

The book was featured in its own episode in the Netflix original show Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices!

It also received the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Award and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Children’s Literary Work.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Enock Sikolia reveals why he left Citizen TV & betrayal by friends in politics

Enock Sikolia reveals why he left Citizen TV & betrayal by friends in politics

Lupita Nyong’o makes history with another achievement in her career

Lupita Nyong’o makes history with another achievement in her career

5 things to know about the new Bob Marley movie

5 things to know about the new Bob Marley movie

DJ Mo speaks on Size 8's initiative taking care of 137 children

DJ Mo speaks on Size 8's initiative taking care of 137 children

Arrow Bwoy serenades Jovial in 'Tutu' & 4 other songs released this week

Arrow Bwoy serenades Jovial in 'Tutu' & 4 other songs released this week

TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa finds new home after leaving KTN

TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa finds new home after leaving KTN

Chipukeezy talks about his relationship with Ivy Chelimo, reveals he's dating 7 women

Chipukeezy talks about his relationship with Ivy Chelimo, reveals he's dating 7 women

Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twin sons

Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twin sons

Ezekiel Mutua demands removal of viral 'Yesu Ninyandue' Gospel song

Ezekiel Mutua demands removal of viral 'Yesu Ninyandue' Gospel song

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Sammy Kioko, Mammito Eunice, Nasra Yusuf and Comedian YY

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

Comedian Mulamwah’s ex, Carol Sonnie

Carol Sonnie reacts after fans reminded her of Mulamwah & birth of his baby with Ruth K

A collage of Jimmi Gathu and Nini Wacera

Jimmi Gathu, Nini Wacera among fresh cast to join 'Single Kiasi' ahead of season 3

William Getumbe

Kisii Gospel singer William Getumbe under fire for 'blasphemy' in new song