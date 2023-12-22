The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lupita Nyong'o's reading list: 10 books to help you heal from heartbreak

Lynet Okumu

Lupita Nyong'o's journey through heartbreak: 10 books to help you heal too

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o posed against the silver backdrop in a sequinned silver blazer dress.
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o posed against the silver backdrop in a sequinned silver blazer dress.

Renowned actress Lupita Nyong'o recently shared a glimpse into her journey of overcoming heartbreak.

Recommended articles

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on December 22 to reveal that she received a thoughtful gift of ten books, each carefully chosen to aid in her healing process.

The video features Lupita Nyong'o showcasing the array of books that have become her companions during this challenging time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita Nyongo
Lupita Nyongo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lupita Nyong’o introduces new companion & changes to deal with breakup

She expressed gratitude for the gift and reached out to her followers for additional recommendations. The caption read, "These books are doing wonders for me. Do you have any to add to the list?

The curated selection includes titles such as 'When Things Fall Apart' by Pema Chodron, 'A Return to Love' by Marianne Williamson, 'Untamed' by Glennon Doyle, 'All About Love: New Visions' by Bell Hooks, and 'You Could Make This Place Beautiful' by Maggie Smith, 'Thirst' by Mary Oliver, 'Survival Takes A Wild Imagination' By Fariha Roisin, 'Change Me Prayers: The Hidden Power of Spiritual' by Tosha Silver, 'The Wisdom of a broken' heart by Susan Piver among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Lupita Nyong'o publicly shared her experience of heartbreak following her separation from Selema Masekela.

Kenyan Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o adopts cat named Yoyo after breakup with Selema Masekela
Kenyan Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o adopts cat named Yoyo after breakup with Selema Masekela Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I'm tempted to run into the shadows & hide - Lupita confirms break up with bae after 1 year

In a social media post, she distanced herself from her former partner, acknowledging the pain and deception that led to the end of their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.

"I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, “Whatever, my life is better this way.” she wrote.

Lupita Nyong'o and her boyfriend Selema Masekela
Lupita Nyong'o and her boyfriend Selema Masekela Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lupita Nyong'o pays heartfelt tribute to late Chadwick Boseman

Lupita expressed solidarity with those facing challenges globally and highlighted the importance of facing pain rather than running from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated, "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

Despite the intense emotions, Lupita chose to confront the pain, cultivate courage, and trust in the process of healing.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We won't! Kate Actress answers the question of ever getting back with baby daddy

We won't! Kate Actress answers the question of ever getting back with baby daddy

Lupita Nyong'o's reading list: 10 books to help you heal from heartbreak

Lupita Nyong'o's reading list: 10 books to help you heal from heartbreak

Crazy Kennar's girlfriend speaks for the first time after losing their son

Crazy Kennar's girlfriend speaks for the first time after losing their son

Edday Nderitu stirs fan reactions with clues of return to Kenya after months in the U.S.

Edday Nderitu stirs fan reactions with clues of return to Kenya after months in the U.S.

Winnie Odinga speaks out post-surgery, explains reason for keeping a low profile

Winnie Odinga speaks out post-surgery, explains reason for keeping a low profile

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Murugi Munyi finally discloses exact spots of her 16 piercings and 5 tattoos

Murugi Munyi finally discloses exact spots of her 16 piercings and 5 tattoos

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Murugi Munyi and Nurse Judy

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Comedian Nasra Yusuff

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade

Comedian & TikToker Onsongo

Netizens applaud TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family