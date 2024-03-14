Mammito fires back at critics over controversial 'Jowie' parody song

Mammito's response doubles as a reflection on societal unity and the challenges facing the country.

Through a statement, Mammito addressed the uproar her video sparked among netizens following Jowie's sentencing.

Mammito's video, a parody of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' with lyrics altered to reference Jowie, was criticized for its insensitivity towards the gravity of Jowie Irungu's death sentence for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The skit drew widespread condemnation, with many accusing the comedian of mocking a tragic situation.

In her response, Mammito highlighted the unexpected outcome of her controversial skit.

"I have witnessed a very rare occurrence, something that has not happened since 2002 - people from every background uniting together for a reason, to cook me," she stated.

This unity, according to Mammito, offers a glimmer of hope for the future, suggesting that if people can come together over her video, perhaps they can also unite to tackle more significant issues like corruption and other societal ailments.

Expressing her feelings about the backlash, Mammito shared, "I'm in hot fire now, my soul wipes. I am but a small thin woman with no buttocks and am not as attractive, how dare I joke about a beautiful accused person, but your unity how it fills my soul!"

Her words reflect a mixture of personal vulnerability and a call to action, urging her audience to channel their capacity for collective action towards constructive social change.

Mammito's statement has sparked a new conversation among her followers and critics alike, shifting the focus from the controversy itself to broader issues.

