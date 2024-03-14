The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Mammito fires back at critics over controversial 'Jowie' parody song

Denis Mwangi

Comedian Mammito Eunice faced backlash over her parody video about Jowie's death sentence

Eunice Wanjiru Njoki aka mammitoeunice

In the wake of the controversy surrounding her latest comedic content about Joseph Irungu, commonly known as Jowie, popular comedian Eunice Mammito has issued a response.

Mammito's response doubles as a reflection on societal unity and the challenges facing the country.

Through a statement, Mammito addressed the uproar her video sparked among netizens following Jowie's sentencing.

Mammito's video, a parody of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' with lyrics altered to reference Jowie, was criticized for its insensitivity towards the gravity of Jowie Irungu's death sentence for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The skit drew widespread condemnation, with many accusing the comedian of mocking a tragic situation.

Mammito Eunice
Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya

In her response, Mammito highlighted the unexpected outcome of her controversial skit.

"I have witnessed a very rare occurrence, something that has not happened since 2002 - people from every background uniting together for a reason, to cook me," she stated.

This unity, according to Mammito, offers a glimmer of hope for the future, suggesting that if people can come together over her video, perhaps they can also unite to tackle more significant issues like corruption and other societal ailments.

READ: Jowie's mother speaks as his lawyers set eyes on the Court of Appeal [Video]

Expressing her feelings about the backlash, Mammito shared, "I'm in hot fire now, my soul wipes. I am but a small thin woman with no buttocks and am not as attractive, how dare I joke about a beautiful accused person, but your unity how it fills my soul!"

Comedian Mammito Eunice
Comedian Mammito Eunice Comedian Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya

Her words reflect a mixture of personal vulnerability and a call to action, urging her audience to channel their capacity for collective action towards constructive social change.

Mammito's statement has sparked a new conversation among her followers and critics alike, shifting the focus from the controversy itself to broader issues.

While some continue to criticize her for the initial joke, others have commended her for turning the backlash into an opportunity for social commentary.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
