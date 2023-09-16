Mixed reactions after Mammito hosted 10/10 show on Citizen TV

With song and dance, Mammito made it to the stage and cheered up the audience with a corrupted version of a popular gospel song.

Blending humour, comedy and entertainment, Mammito kept the audience entertained with many admitting that it was one of the best shows since the exit of the show’s previous host, Willys Raburu.

When a joke was made on her choice of fashion, Mammito graciously seized the opportunity to update the audience of some of the trending news and developments in the country.

“Na unoana saa hii mafuta imepanda, wacha niwainform, mafuta imepanda. Sijua kama mnajua maneno za news kuna tiger Kenya” Mamito stated, referring to the increase of prices of products and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims made in Colombia that there are tigers in Kenya.

“Nimekujaa na wasanii wengi sana na watakuwa na ngoma moto moto” Mammito declared, paving the way for her guests to grace the stage.

She hosted the talented Madini Classic who kept the crowd on their feet dancing to some of his best hits.

The show line-up also included LitBoy, Clusters Dance Crew, Awicko and Moon S who thrilled the audience.

Reactions from fans

Fans took to social media to congratulate the comedienne for a job well done, with critics too having their say.

anyikopr: The most fun evening at #10Over10 with the one and only - EXTRAordinary @mammitoeunice the guest host! ✅ Tune in right now! 🔥🔥🔥 So proud!

Meshack Miruni: Mamito Eunice to be running the show.

The show also had some critics who took to social media to give their take, even as Citizen TV continues the search for Willys Raburu’s replacement.

Shillah Kiluga: Mammito alibore mbaya,she was not prepared for this aki. Alileta comedy instead ya kuwa serious.

