The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

I'm very sorry - Manzi wa Kibera reunites with 66-year-old bae after breakup drama

Charles Ouma

Manzi wa Kibera and 66-year-old lover are back together after a brief breakup with the socialite revealing that her bae's habit of spending on other women is among the things she detested

Manzi wa Kibera and her 66-year-old bae, Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana
Manzi wa Kibera and her 66-year-old bae, Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana

After a dramatic separation that came days after a surprise engagement at China Square, socialite Sheriffa Wambui popularly known as Manzi wa Kibera and her 67-year-old boyfriend are back together.

Recommended articles

The pair reconciled during an interview with You Tuber Nicholas Kioko with the socialite asking her elderly boyfriend to forgive her for all the pain she has caused her.

"I'm very sorry for kila kitu nisamehe, (I am very sorry for everything, please forgive me)" Manzi wa Kibera said, with her bae, Samuel Nzuki Ndunda who also goes by the alias Fundi Kijana interrupting her to confirm he had since forgiven her provided she does not repeat what led to their breakup.

"Nimekusamehe nakuambia nimekusamehe sawa, usirudie tena," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afterwards, the couple embraced warmly and promised to support one another, reminding their critics that the difference in their ages is not a concern to them.

They also downplayed allegations of clout-chasing, noting that theirs is love, pure and simple.

"Mapenzi back to loving each other si clout. Back to loving each other and supporting each other, age is just a number and dramas are there in a relationship," Manzi wa Kibera stated.

Manzi wa Kibera and her 66-year-old bae, Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana
Manzi wa Kibera and her 66-year-old bae, Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana Pulse Live Kenya

From blaming fans for the alleged breakup to elderly bae's habit

ADVERTISEMENT

The socialite revealed that their breakup was as a result of her bae spending on other women, a habit which she detested.

"Ni ujinga wako, hizo ujinga zako za M-Pesa za madem," the socialite stated.

READ: 12 biggest clout chasers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

In the wake of their breakup, the socialite claimed that a section of her fans pushed her to dump the elderly man.

"Some words are very hurtful 😔😔😔. Ati mi nadate ancestor, ati mzae hana nguvu, ngai sasa hizo ni vitu gani mnaambia mtu surely.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Na venye hii mapenzi yangu na mzae imeshika aki mnanihuzunisha," Manzi wa Kibera stated last month when she announced their breakup.

On his part, Fundi Kijana lamented that the socialite broke his heart after he went broke and even disappeared with his Title Deed.

The whole drama has however been met with speculation that the pair is clout chasing to build their online presence and following.

They have had to respond to the accusations of clout chasing several times in the past.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azziad responds to critics after her trip to Dubai

Azziad responds to critics after her trip to Dubai

I'm very sorry - Manzi wa Kibera reunites with 66-year-old bae after breakup drama

I'm very sorry - Manzi wa Kibera reunites with 66-year-old bae after breakup drama

Awinja's rib-tickling Marriage Finance Bill to Ruto

Awinja's rib-tickling Marriage Finance Bill to Ruto

Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia breaks into tears after losing YouTube channel

Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia breaks into tears after losing YouTube channel

Gengetone star Rekles accused of conning upcoming artist Sh150,000

Gengetone star Rekles accused of conning upcoming artist Sh150,000

Comedian Doug Mutai shares formula gov't should use to grow the creative sector

Comedian Doug Mutai shares formula gov't should use to grow the creative sector

MC Fullstop makes radio comeback weeks after discharge from hospital

MC Fullstop makes radio comeback weeks after discharge from hospital

No breakup or quitting music - Boyz II Men back Sauti Sol as they clarify break

No breakup or quitting music - Boyz II Men back Sauti Sol as they clarify break

Eric Omondi takes on Moses Kuria, Jalang'o defends tax on content creators & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eric Omondi takes on Moses Kuria, Jalang'o defends tax on content creators & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Pulse Sports

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children