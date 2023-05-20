The sports category has moved to a new website.

Manzi wa Kibera announces breakup with 66-year-old bae, blames fans

Charles Ouma

The breakup comes just a few weeks after their engagement amid speculations of clout chasing

A collage image of socialite, Manzi wa Kibera and Fundi Kijana
Sheriffa Wambui popularly known as Manzi Wa Kibera has parted ways with her 66-year-old fiancé.

The socialite broke the news on Friday, May 19, explaining that a section of her fans are behind their breakup.

In a video seen by this writer, the socialite noted that the insults and criticism she received from a section of fans for dating a man much older than her.

The socialite added that the decision to part ways was mutual as the criticism and mean comments were more than they could handle.

"Some words are very hurtful 😔😔😔. Ati mi nadate ancestor, ati mzae hana nguvu, ngai sasa hizo ni vitu gani mnaambia mtu surely,

"Na venye hii mapenzi yangu na mzae imeshika aki mnanihuzunisha," she added.

A few weeks ago, Manzi wa Kibera was treated to a surprise engagement by her older boyfriend at China Square.

A collage image of socialite, Manzi wa Kibera and her new bae aged 65
Surprise engagement and clout chasing

The engagement was meant to bring the pair that has had to continuously tell off critics that they are in a real relationship closer to their wedding.

Their relationship, right from the onset was met with speculation that the duo was clout chasing.

In December 2022, the pair was hosted by Lofty Mamtambo on NTV’s Gumzo la Sato where they were asked to come clean on their relationship.

“Mimi naitwa Samuel Nzuki Ndunda lakini jina la mtaani naitwa Fundi Kijana.” The 66-year-old stated in his first media interview.

Asked by the show host Lofty Matambo to come clean on whether they were clout chasing or if it was a real relationship, the socialite maintained that theirs is a real relationship founded on love and clarified that she is not after the elderly man’s money.

“This is love, yaani hii ni mapenzi ya ukweli. Mimi nampenda sio ati hela zake ama nini (This is true love and I love him, not because of his money or something else”. The diva stated.

The 66-year-old stated at the time that meeting the socialite made him experience real love for the first time since he became a widower, recounting that he made the first move and convinced the socialite to get into a relationship with him.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Manzi wa Kibera announces breakup with 66-year-old bae, blames fans

