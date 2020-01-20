Mark Masai, Okari and Jane Ngoiri given new roles at NTV

NTV news anchors Mark Masai, Dennis Okari and Jane Ngoiri are among the station’s presenters who have been handed new roles, in a major change in editorial management.
A report by Business Today said that the Aga Khan owned Television station (NTV) made the editorial management changes as part of its efforts to improve the quality of their content.
According to the report, the changes will take effect from Monday 20th.
“In order to achieve the highest possible standards of quality and professionalism, plan our content better, improve the way we work and allow people to work to their strengths, a new structure has been developed and will take effect tomorrow 20th January 2020,” read a statement seen by BT.
In the new changes, Mark Masai will take up the role of Editor, Presentation and will be deputized by Jane Ngoiri.
Edmond Nyabola will be the Editor in-charge of Planning and Research while Smriti Vidyarthi will be the Editor for Current Affairs Programmes.
Dennis Okari becomes the Special Projects Editor and Daniel Mule will assume the role of Regional Editor.
In other changes;
Shabaan Ulaya – Editor, Swahili
Julians Amboko – Business Editor
Watson Karuma – News Editor
Brenda Mulinya – Features Editor
Dann Mwangi – Innovation and Training Editor
Zeynab Wandati – Science and Technology Editor
Warothe Kiiru – Sports Editor
Dickens Ooko – Digital Editor
Robert Gichira – Senior Special Projects Producer