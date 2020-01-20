NTV news anchors Mark Masai, Dennis Okari and Jane Ngoiri are among the station’s presenters who have been handed new roles, in a major change in editorial management.

A report by Business Today said that the Aga Khan owned Television station (NTV) made the editorial management changes as part of its efforts to improve the quality of their content.

According to the report, the changes will take effect from Monday 20th.

“In order to achieve the highest possible standards of quality and professionalism, plan our content better, improve the way we work and allow people to work to their strengths, a new structure has been developed and will take effect tomorrow 20th January 2020,” read a statement seen by BT.

Mark Masai, Okari and Jane Ngoiri given new roles at NTV

In the new changes, Mark Masai will take up the role of Editor, Presentation and will be deputized by Jane Ngoiri.

Edmond Nyabola will be the Editor in-charge of Planning and Research while Smriti Vidyarthi will be the Editor for Current Affairs Programmes.

Dennis Okari becomes the Special Projects Editor and Daniel Mule will assume the role of Regional Editor.

In other changes;

Shabaan Ulaya – Editor, Swahili

Julians Amboko – Business Editor

Watson Karuma – News Editor

Brenda Mulinya – Features Editor

Dann Mwangi – Innovation and Training Editor

Zeynab Wandati – Science and Technology Editor

Warothe Kiiru – Sports Editor

Dickens Ooko – Digital Editor

Robert Gichira – Senior Special Projects Producer