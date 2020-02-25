Citizen Tv presenter Willis Raburu revealed that he was working on his relationship with God after a fan asked whether he was angry with him.

Raburu said this after engaging his fans in a Q&A session where he asked them to be free and ask him anything.

The media personality who recently made a comeback to the screens has been on a healing journey after he and wife MaryaPrude lost their unborn baby, baby Adan in December 2019. MaryaPrude developed complications during delivery resulting into a still birth.

Willis Raburu’s response to fan who asked if he was angry with God

One of his fans congratulated him for the progress and told him that he was happy to see him being himself again.

“Not a question but keep getting there, happy to see you being yourself again. Baraka tele” said the fan.

Asked who his hero was, The 10 over 10 host disclosed that his brother Kev was his hero.

When they lost their baby, Willis who was shattered revealed that he still hurt, got flashbacks and even cried. He went ahead to disclose that he was not ashamed of that.

“I still hurt each day, I still get flashbacks, i still cry, I still grieve and I do so privately but the effects and outlet are sometimes public and I’m not ashamed of it” Said Willis.

He kept his fans updated on his journey and even when he made a comeback, he thanked his them for the love and the support they accorded him during the trying times.

Willis Raburu updates fans on his struggles after losing unborn child

On the other hand, Maryaprude stated that God had failed to come through for her when she needed him the most.

She mentioned that people had been encouraging her, telling her about God but she didn't want to know him.

“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God… What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him was tested and He didn’t prove Himself. So as they say you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most,” wrote Mrs Raburu.