MC Jimmie Kajim & wife Wambui announce birth of their son Ace Jalen Muiru [Photo]

The radio presented shared the heartwarming news on social media, expressing his joy following the successful delivery.

He accompanied the news with a photo of his son holding on to his finger and a verse from the bible.

“Now the time had come for Elizabeth to give birth, and she gave birth to a son.”Luke 1:57 Welcome to the world our son🥰Baby (AJ) AceJalen Muiru,God did it❤️5:17Am 07:09:2024#NiGod#TheKajimFamily" MC Kajim wrote.

Unique gender reveal event

At the time they announced they were pregnant back in February, Wambui, shared her mixed emotions upon confirming she was expecting.

A few weeks back, the couple had a unique gender reveal party In which they shared that they are expecting a baby boy.

The event feature two luxurious cars decorated in pink to represent a girl and blue standing for a boy raced against each other with the winning car in the contest revealing the gender of their unborn baby.

The colourful event was preceded by a visit to a doctor where Wambui Kajim had a scan.

Kajim and Wambui remained open-minded even as they waited to know the gender of their baby and chatted about their preference.

"We are at 32 weeks, and I'm so excited and at the same time feeling a bit tense because we still don't know the gender…I love the name 'mama boys,' and I know my husband is team girl." Wambui shared revealing the gender that each of them would love.

"I have emotions built up, but right now I don't want to cry on camera. This is our second baby, and while it might be a surprise, one thing I know is it will never be a disappointment because we are open to what God gives us." She added, making it clear that regardless of their preference, they are ready to accept the baby.

MC Kajim and Wambui's pregnancy journey

The couple has been keeping their fans updated on their pregnancy journey and recently engaged in a heated banter in which they discussed the baby’s gender.

Wambui first shared news about the pregnancy back in February, revealing her mixed feelings.

"I do not know whether to be happy, whether to scream or cry. But I can't wait to tell my husband," she shared at the time.