The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

MC Jimmie Kajim & wife Wambui announce birth of their son Ace Jalen Muiru [Photo]

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

MC Jimmie Kajim & wife Wambui Kajim announce birth of their son Ace Jalen Muiru
MC Jimmie Kajim & wife Wambui Kajim announce birth of their son Ace Jalen Muiru

Popular media personality and Gukena FM radio presenter MC Jimmie Kajim and his wife Wambui Kajim have announced the birth of their son.

Recommended articles

The radio presented shared the heartwarming news on social media, expressing his joy following the successful delivery.

READ: MC Kajim & wife Wambui reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event

He accompanied the news with a photo of his son holding on to his finger and a verse from the bible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now the time had come for Elizabeth to give birth, and she gave birth to a son.”Luke 1:57 Welcome to the world our son🥰Baby (AJ) AceJalen Muiru,God did it❤️5:17Am 07:09:2024#NiGod#TheKajimFamily" MC Kajim wrote.

At the time they announced they were pregnant back in February, Wambui, shared her mixed emotions upon confirming she was expecting.

MC Jimmie Kajim & wife Wambui Kajim announce birth of their son Ace Jalen Muiru
MC Jimmie Kajim & wife Wambui Kajim announce birth of their son Ace Jalen Muiru Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks back, the couple had a unique gender reveal party In which they shared that they are expecting a baby boy.

The event feature two luxurious cars decorated in pink to represent a girl and blue standing for a boy raced against each other with the winning car in the contest revealing the gender of their unborn baby.

The colourful event was preceded by a visit to a doctor where Wambui Kajim had a scan.

Kajim and Wambui remained open-minded even as they waited to know the gender of their baby and chatted about their preference.

READ: Gukena FM’s MC Kajim's advice to youth after landing 2 ambassadorial deals

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are at 32 weeks, and I'm so excited and at the same time feeling a bit tense because we still don't know the gender…I love the name 'mama boys,' and I know my husband is team girl." Wambui shared revealing the gender that each of them would love.

"I have emotions built up, but right now I don't want to cry on camera. This is our second baby, and while it might be a surprise, one thing I know is it will never be a disappointment because we are open to what God gives us." She added, making it clear that regardless of their preference, they are ready to accept the baby.

The couple has been keeping their fans updated on their pregnancy journey and recently engaged in a heated banter in which they discussed the baby’s gender.

MC Kajim & wife Wambui reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event
MC Kajim & wife Wambui reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event MC Kajim & wife Wambui reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Wambui first shared news about the pregnancy back in February, revealing her mixed feelings.

"I do not know whether to be happy, whether to scream or cry. But I can't wait to tell my husband," she shared at the time.

Afterwards, she kept her followers on social media updated, tagging them along the journey including gender reveal event.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

MC Jimmie Kajim & wife Wambui announce birth of their son Ace Jalen Muiru [Photo]

MC Jimmie Kajim & wife Wambui announce birth of their son Ace Jalen Muiru [Photo]

Willy Paul's offer to Sheryl Gabriella after her viral challenge

Willy Paul's offer to Sheryl Gabriella after her viral challenge

Stars lined up to thrill at the unique Harmony4Haiti concert in Nairobi

Stars lined up to thrill at the unique Harmony4Haiti concert in Nairobi

How to honour life & legacy of 'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi

How to honour life & legacy of 'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi

Mr Seed shares pain of losing mum in 'I Love You Mama' & other tracks of the week

Mr Seed shares pain of losing mum in 'I Love You Mama' & other tracks of the week

YY explains why he invested in Marya Okoth without expecting anything in return

YY explains why he invested in Marya Okoth without expecting anything in return

I was just waiting to leave - Nadia Mukami speaks on escaping toxic relationship

I was just waiting to leave - Nadia Mukami speaks on escaping toxic relationship

Reason Guardian Angel & Esther Musila moved in together, 2 weeks after meeting

Reason Guardian Angel & Esther Musila moved in together, 2 weeks after meeting

Winnie Bwire's heartbroken father shares pain of losing his daughter

Winnie Bwire's heartbroken father shares pain of losing his daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Kanyari’s first meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse Tosh

Pastor Kanyari’s 1st meeting with Betty Bayo's spouse gets daughter Sky emotional [Video]

Pritty Vishy and Muthee Kiengei

I'm sorry - Bishop Kiengei's apology after harsh remarks about Pritty Vishy's body

Ex-Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh'

Omosh Kizangila talks about his life in Christ & upcoming Mwea film project

Bishop Muthee Kiengei and Lizz Wangui, during a meeting with content creator Pritty Vishy, and her manager on September 4, 2024

Pritty Vishy signs 5 ambassadorial deals after Bishop Kiengei’s comments