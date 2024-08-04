The sports category has moved to a new website.

MC Kajim & wife Wambui reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event

Charles Ouma

The colourful event was preceded by a visit to a doctor where Wambui Kajim had a scan

Media personality and MC Jimmie Kajim and his wife Wambui Kajim have revealed the gender of their unborn baby in a unique and colourful event.

The couple had a unique gender reveal event in which two luxurious cars decorated in pink to represent a girl and blue standing for a boy raced against each other with the winning car in the contest revealing the gender of their unborn baby.

The colourful event was preceded by a visit to a doctor where Wambui Kajim had a scan.

The couple has been keeping their fans updated on their pregnancy journey and recently engaged in a heated banter in which they discussed the baby’s gender.

The glamorous event saw the couple reveal that they are expecting a boy.

They remained upbeat and shared that they are open-minded and looking forward to the arrival of a new member of their family regardless of the gender.

"We are at 32 weeks, and I'm so excited and at the same time feeling a bit tense because we still don't know the gender…I love the name 'mama boys,' and I know my husband is team girl." Wambui shared revealing the gender that each of them would love.

"I have emotions built up, but right now I don't want to cry on camera. This is our second baby, and while it might be a surprise, one thing I know is it will never be a disappointment because we are open to what God gives us." She added, making it clear that regardless of their preference, they are ready to accept the baby.

During the visit to the doctor’s, MC Kajim revealed his reasons for preferring a girl noting that he was born with no sibling and having been blessed with a boy as a first born, he is looking forward to having the experience of raising a girl as well, even as he remains open-minded.

"Whatever comes, we appreciate God first. But I wouldn’t mind a girl; it would be special.

"I was born alone, with no brother or sister. I'm a mama's boy, so I wouldn’t mind having a daughter." Kajim stated.

Wambui Kajim is 8 months pregnant with their second child.

