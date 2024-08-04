MC Kajim & wife Wambui reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event

The couple had a unique gender reveal event in which two luxurious cars decorated in pink to represent a girl and blue standing for a boy raced against each other with the winning car in the contest revealing the gender of their unborn baby.

The colourful event was preceded by a visit to a doctor where Wambui Kajim had a scan.

The couple has been keeping their fans updated on their pregnancy journey and recently engaged in a heated banter in which they discussed the baby’s gender.

The glamorous event saw the couple reveal that they are expecting a boy.

Pulse Live Kenya

MC Kajim and wife Wambui on their preferred gender of their unborn baby

They remained upbeat and shared that they are open-minded and looking forward to the arrival of a new member of their family regardless of the gender.

"We are at 32 weeks, and I'm so excited and at the same time feeling a bit tense because we still don't know the gender…I love the name 'mama boys,' and I know my husband is team girl." Wambui shared revealing the gender that each of them would love.

"I have emotions built up, but right now I don't want to cry on camera. This is our second baby, and while it might be a surprise, one thing I know is it will never be a disappointment because we are open to what God gives us." She added, making it clear that regardless of their preference, they are ready to accept the baby.

I wouldn’t mind a girl; it would be special - MC Kajim

During the visit to the doctor’s, MC Kajim revealed his reasons for preferring a girl noting that he was born with no sibling and having been blessed with a boy as a first born, he is looking forward to having the experience of raising a girl as well, even as he remains open-minded.

"Whatever comes, we appreciate God first. But I wouldn’t mind a girl; it would be special.

"I was born alone, with no brother or sister. I'm a mama's boy, so I wouldn’t mind having a daughter." Kajim stated.