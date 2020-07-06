Comedian and Radio Maisha presenter Paul Kimani Njoroge popularly known as MCA Tricky has called it quits from the Standard Group owned Radio Maisha.

According to a source privy to the matter who spoke exclusively to Pulse Live, Tricky is headed to Mediamax’s Milele FM where he will replace Jalang’o as Alex Mwakideu’s co-host, on Milele Breakfast.

Tricky has been co-hosting Maisha Asubuhi alongside Billy Miya.

MCA Tricky quits Radio Maisha, to replace Jalang'o at Milele FM

MCA Tricky confirmed to this reporter that he had tendered his resignation letter.

The Churchill show comedian joined Radio Maisha in October 2018 and his departure comes after a year and 9 months spell with the Mombasa road based radio station.

Jalang'o

The source further divulged that Jalang’o might not be headed to Kiss 100 to replace Andrew Kibe as he had earlier on confirmed, but just maybe he could make a u-turn.

In his confirmation, Jalang’o had mentioned that he was set to start work at Kiss 100 on Monday (Today) but that was not possible, as Kamene Goro hosted the show alone.

Jalang’o confirms taking over Andrew Kibe’s job at Kiss 100

“Yes I’m taking over your job. This job is mine and you are handing it over to me and I didn’t know that you are leaving, and I didn’t fire you. You left yourself and I have been given an offer to take over your spot…. Guys Monday next week, Kamene and Jalas,” confirmed Jalang’o in an interview he had with Kibe.

The new development come in the wake of mass firing in the media that has seen established names in the media industry dismissed from their jobs, across all media houses.

Read Also: Jalang’o confirms taking over Andrew Kibe’s job at Kiss 100