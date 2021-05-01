Mejja’s New song #NaitwaMejja featuring Nasha Travis has mysteriously disappeared from YouTube, hours after being uploaded on the streaming Platform.
Mejja’s New Tune #NaitwaMejja mysteriously 'disappears' from YouTube (Screenshot)
Nasha Travis who collabod with Mejja on the song is still hyping it up.
A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that the song has been made Private on Mejja YouTube Account that has over 100K subscribers.
Mejja’s has also deleted posters and short videos he has posted on his social media pages hyping the new song.
In his latest Instagram post, Mejja plugged his song at an interview with NTV asking fans to access the song via the link he placed on his bio.
However, he has since deleted the link.
It’s not yet clear what has led to the privatization of #NaitwaMejja a song that was already doing well on various streaming platforms.
Fans are still in dilemma over the same and Mejja is yet to issue a statement explaining what happened to his song.
However, Nasha Travis is still hyping up the song on her socials.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke