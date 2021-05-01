Mejja’s New Tune #NaitwaMejja mysteriously 'disappears' from YouTube (Screenshot)

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that the song has been made Private on Mejja YouTube Account that has over 100K subscribers.

Mejja’s has also deleted posters and short videos he has posted on his social media pages hyping the new song.

Mejja deletes new song Pulse Live Kenya

In his latest Instagram post, Mejja plugged his song at an interview with NTV asking fans to access the song via the link he placed on his bio.

However, he has since deleted the link.

It’s not yet clear what has led to the privatization of #NaitwaMejja a song that was already doing well on various streaming platforms.

Fans are still in dilemma over the same and Mejja is yet to issue a statement explaining what happened to his song.