Betty Kyallo’s sister, Mercy Kyallo has come out to reveal that she was depressed for almost two months after losing her job.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the Founder of Yallo Leather, an online brand that deals in leather goods, the CEO revealed that it was a challenging time for her and she was in a dilemma on what to do and where to go.

The beauty disclosed that before she lost her job, she had a collection of twenty three bags which were stocked in a shop in Village Market and she had only sold one at the time. Sometimes she would sell them in the office but when she lost her job, that came to a stop.

I was depressed for 2 months - Mercy Kyallo opens up on losing her job

"I remember that fateful day I packed my things and I went home and I was depressed for like about two months not understanding where to go, what to do next…and even though I had done my first collection of 23 bags which were stocked in a shop at the Village market, I had only sold one, I had known the leather business and I was selling in the office one and one here and I did that all came to a stop when I lost my job. I was home and I was so depressed,” said Mercy in the video.

The business woman went ahead to say that she learnt a lot of things from YouTube, the first one being finding a market where she would sell her goods.

She then started calling her friends and people she hadn’t talked to in years. And from then she started selling one bag after the other and her business started growing.

Apart from learning a lot from YouTube, Mercy had a lot of determination, something that pushed her to become a better entrepreneur. She advised upcoming business people to be open minded and avoid having self limiting beliefs that could hinder them from achieving their goals.

"You can have the best idea, Capital, you can have all the things you think you need to start a business but as long as those self-limiting beliefs still exist in you, you might never make a move towards those desires and to achieving your dreams," added Mercy.

She also stated that self belief was everything and that her business started immediately she believed in herself and where she was headed to.

"It started by me believing in myself, I believed in the thoughts I had, the dreams I had, the way I wanted to see my life and the future of the country and the continent .You can be a victim of your circumstances or a master of your destiny" added Mercy