The ongoing beef between NTV journalist Ken Mijungu and his K24 counterpart Betty Kyallo has escalated after Kyallo's elder sister Mercy posted a response to her Facebook account.

In a long post on New Year's morning, Mercy Kyallo set the record straight adding details of an alleged call to the police made by Mr Mijungu.

"Ken, you cannot force a thank you, Maybe that is why the old Swahili Saying 'Tenda Wema nenda Zako' You wrote her a disrespectful message asking her why she hasn't thanked Dennis & you in her post, really?

Police involved as Ken Mijungu claims Betty Kyallo threatened him and Dennis Okari after Facebook post

"Looks like you are still seriously 'keeping up' Dennis, I could see your handwriting everywhere. Last time we met, you took over my night shift and offered to sleep over with the baby. We thought to ourselves as a family that - you are a stranger - you & Naomi were both strangers to us but it was your right as a father, a kind gesture & we respected that. But after that you left, not a phone call or a message, yes you gave your contribution to our 9m+ ( yes correction 9m+) bill but never turned back to know if & how we left hospital. We were in hospital for 4 months, you came around for 4 weeks then disappeared," her post read in part.

Police involved in Ken Mijungu-Betty Kyallo beef

Mercy went on to call out Mijungu and Okari over alleged threats reported to the police as she defended Betty's new boyfriend who was referred to as the "Somali guy".

"How dare you CALL THE POLICE , Saying Betty has threatened you TWO MEN after you wrote her such a disrespectful message. Wow.

"Ken, the 'Somali guy' took the baby to hospital, made major decisions, while her mother was working. He was there daily, has continued to see her through her recovery in the absence of her biological father, I don't know what you call father, that is a father to me. On behalf of my family, keep out of our business & shame on you for using such racist words on another Kenyan in this day & age. Its 2020!" the post continued.

Police involved as Ken Mijungu claims Betty Kyallo threatened him and Dennis Okari after Facebook post

Mijungu had on December 31, 2019 called out Betty for failing to acknowledge Okari's support during the time their daughter Ivanna was at the ICU.

"To deliberately paint him [Dennis Okari] as irresponsible is immoral my friend. You don’t have to correct the impression you have created because the Somali guy is by your side but at-least be honest. We were friends before and one day we shall be friends again. Even though the relationship did not work Ivanna remains part of us and we thank God she is ok," he posted.