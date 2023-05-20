The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mike Sonko challenge: Mulamwah apologizes, deletes video after explanation

Charles Ouma

Mulamwah also explained why he flaunts his money and why he has deleted his video of the Mike Sonko challenge showing him flaunting bundles of money

Content creator Mulamwah has apologized and deleted a video showing him flaunting bundles of money while eating.

The video which has since been deleted had the comedian flaunting bundles of money in a trend that was first posted by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who shared a video showing off sh30million fitted in suitcases to silence a critic who alleged that he is broke.

Several, including Mulamwah took up the money challenge but a section of netizens were not impressed.

Many pointed out that celebrities doing the challenge appear to be insensitive to the difficult economic times with millions of Kenyans struggling to make ends meet and prices of basic commodities skyrocketing.

A fan reached out to Mulamwah to express his displeasure, prompting the comedian to delete the video and explain why he flaunts his money from time to time.

"Niaje Mkuu niko na swali mi nimekua kwa ground stranglignt o make aleavign of which attiem haipatikani..nyi najua mnaishi poa hamna stress za kesho, cos you guys mnatuonyesha maganji zenye hata hatuezi figure out ni ngapi. Don't you guys think you are taking it too much?! Najua hauta reply but its ok message ishafika.." The fan noted.

Mulamwah explained that he is aware of the difficult times and only shows off his money as an encouragement.

"Pole sana mimi nimefuta zote kwa page zangu, ..nawaombeeni mungu nanyi pia yenu yanyooke. I post it for encouragement mtu aone its possible kuanza from scratch to somewhere, na pia kushow wale walisema we have nothing that vitu unafanya ni upuzi that we are something today," the content creator stated.

A spot check on his social media accounts reveal that indeed the video has since been deleted.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
