Mike Sonko challenge: Mulamwah apologizes, deletes video after explanation

The video which has since been deleted had the comedian flaunting bundles of money in a trend that was first posted by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who shared a video showing off sh30million fitted in suitcases to silence a critic who alleged that he is broke.

Several, including Mulamwah took up the money challenge but a section of netizens were not impressed.

Many pointed out that celebrities doing the challenge appear to be insensitive to the difficult economic times with millions of Kenyans struggling to make ends meet and prices of basic commodities skyrocketing.

Pulse Live Kenya

A fan reached out to Mulamwah to express his displeasure, prompting the comedian to delete the video and explain why he flaunts his money from time to time.

"Niaje Mkuu niko na swali mi nimekua kwa ground stranglignt o make aleavign of which attiem haipatikani..nyi najua mnaishi poa hamna stress za kesho, cos you guys mnatuonyesha maganji zenye hata hatuezi figure out ni ngapi. Don't you guys think you are taking it too much?! Najua hauta reply but its ok message ishafika.." The fan noted.

Mulamwah explained that he is aware of the difficult times and only shows off his money as an encouragement.

"Pole sana mimi nimefuta zote kwa page zangu, ..nawaombeeni mungu nanyi pia yenu yanyooke. I post it for encouragement mtu aone its possible kuanza from scratch to somewhere, na pia kushow wale walisema we have nothing that vitu unafanya ni upuzi that we are something today," the content creator stated.