Mulamwah rocks outfit worth Sh53,300 [Photos]

Lynet Okumu

Mulamwah claimed that his one-day outfit cost Sh53,300.

Mulamwah
Mulamwah

Mulamwah's recent claims of wearing an outfit that cost more than Sh50,000 has left netizens wondering where the comedian gets all that money.

In a short interview with content creator Champagne Clarence, the comedian was asked about the value of his shoes. He claimed they had approximately cost Sh16,000.

In a video shared on his Instagram stories on Wednesday, he said the Gucci shoes were bought outside the country.

Mulamwa and Ruth K
Mulamwa and Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah went on to enumerate that his suit had cost Sh27,000 and that his white shirt and velvet bowtie cost about Sh3,300 and Sh2,500, respectively.

Adding on to the outfit was Mulamwah's haircut, which he said cost around Sh4,500, bringing the value of the ensemble to approximately Sh53,300.

Mulamwa and Ruth K
Mulamwa and Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

He was seen donning the outfit on February 14, 2023, celebrating Valentine's with his 'bestie', Ruth K.

This is not the first time the comedian is claiming an expensive outfit. In May 2021, he showed off a pair of Luis Vuitton shoes on his Instagram stories.

In November 2021, Mulamwah took to his social media account to show off a set of jewellery (watch, chains, and rings) which he claimed cost Sh3 million.

Comedian Mulamwah
Comedian Mulamwah Comedian Mulamwah's house under construction Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah shared photos of his big house that is still under construction in June 2022, decrying the high cost of construction materials.

Mulamwah's show-off raised many questions about where he was sourcing the money he flaunts.

In an interview with Churchill on the Churchill Show in November 2021, Mulamwah said he has many income streams.

Mulamwah
Mulamwah Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

First off, he has invested in 15 boda boda across the country and employed other youths to manage them.

I have 15, but I have ordered two more. I used to hang out with some friends who are unemployed, and I decided to give them boda bodas so we could both help each other. In Kitale, bodaboda earns about Sh300 per day. Mulamwah said.

With 15 motorbikes, this translates to around Sh4,500 per day and up to Sh135,000 per month.

Besides his investments, Mulamwah is a stand-up comedian, content creator, and brand ambassador.

