The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Women working round the clock to trap me with pregnancy – Mulamwah laments

Charles Ouma

According to Mulamwah, women are now working round the clock to trap him with pregnancy after seeing his daughter with Carol Sonnie

Mulamwah
Mulamwah

Content creator Mulamwah has lamented that he is having a difficult time with women who want his babies on his case.

Recommended articles

The comedian noted that after seeing his daughter with Carol Sonnie, women are now working round the clock to trap him with pregnancy.

Mulamwah told SPM Buzz that he is not at peace with women throwing themselves at him and flooding his DM and chasing him all over.

"Women are sending me DMs everywhere. They have seen my child is cute and they now want a baby with me. They do not want relationships," he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They tell me, 'I just want a baby with you' but I tell them I am not yet ready. They are disturbing me. Ladies are now even not concentrating on the content I give. They are just looking at how hot I am."

Mulamwah praised his appearance, explaining that being at peace makes him glow and not just his skin care.

"If you are not cute even skin care routine will not work. The more I grow, the more I become cute. I now even have beards." Mulamwah stated.

Kenyan comedian Mulamwah
Kenyan comedian Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on his experience with fatherhood, the content creator noted that he is enjoying the experience and he is too young to date.

"I am enjoying life but for now I am okay. I am too young to date and find love."

Mulamwah parted ways with Carol shortly after the birth of their daughter in December 2021 with Carol publicly stating that the father of her child dumped her.

Speculation has been rife that he could be warming his way into the heart of his 'bestie', Ruth K.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Women working round the clock to trap me with pregnancy – Mulamwah laments

Women working round the clock to trap me with pregnancy – Mulamwah laments

Guardian Angel, Esther Musila's savage response to critics over babies

Guardian Angel, Esther Musila's savage response to critics over babies

MCA Tricky humbled as he celebrates latest milestone in his career

MCA Tricky humbled as he celebrates latest milestone in his career

I'm Single - Carol Katrue announces break-up with Miracle Baby

I'm Single - Carol Katrue announces break-up with Miracle Baby

Ntalami's beef with Minne Cayy, Rapudo-Amber Ray break-up & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Ntalami's beef with Minne Cayy, Rapudo-Amber Ray break-up & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo expands her multi-million business empire

Betty Kyallo expands her multi-million business empire

Why marrying at the peak of your career is a mistake - Daddy Owen

Why marrying at the peak of your career is a mistake - Daddy Owen

Ndovu Kuu's 'Tetanus' & 6 other hot songs released this week

Ndovu Kuu's 'Tetanus' & 6 other hot songs released this week

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan male celebs with strong farther-daughter bond

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Karen Nyamu & Samidoh

Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

Conjestina Achieng & Mike Sonko

Conjestina Achieng secures job offer from Sonko after 8-month rehab journey

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili