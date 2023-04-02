Women working round the clock to trap me with pregnancy – Mulamwah laments

The comedian noted that after seeing his daughter with Carol Sonnie, women are now working round the clock to trap him with pregnancy.

Mulamwah told SPM Buzz that he is not at peace with women throwing themselves at him and flooding his DM and chasing him all over.

"Women are sending me DMs everywhere. They have seen my child is cute and they now want a baby with me. They do not want relationships," he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They tell me, 'I just want a baby with you' but I tell them I am not yet ready. They are disturbing me. Ladies are now even not concentrating on the content I give. They are just looking at how hot I am."

Mulamwah praised his appearance, explaining that being at peace makes him glow and not just his skin care.

"If you are not cute even skin care routine will not work. The more I grow, the more I become cute. I now even have beards." Mulamwah stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on his experience with fatherhood, the content creator noted that he is enjoying the experience and he is too young to date.

"I am enjoying life but for now I am okay. I am too young to date and find love."

Mulamwah parted ways with Carol shortly after the birth of their daughter in December 2021 with Carol publicly stating that the father of her child dumped her.