Award winning Celebrity Couple Kabi WaJesus (Peter Kabi) and his wife Milly Kabi are mourning the sudden death of their uncle.

In a series of insta-stories, the Couple mentioned that death had visited their Family again, just months after they lost yet another Uncle from Kabi’s side.

They noted that this has been one of the most difficult times in their life as dealing with grief has never been easy.

The WaJesus family in Mourning

Sad News

“Today has been very, mmmh! not good day for us. We received some very bad news that we lost our uncle from my father’s side. So he is like the last born to me, he was like a brother because he was like the youngest on my father’s side. It was so sad because it was just sudden that’s why we have been MIA. Pray for us, our family and our grandpa. We are just hoping and praying for strength. It has been really sad for us,” said Milly WaJesus.

Kabi added that, “I’ve learnt a lot about life and death. We have lost an uncle just a month after losing an uncle from my side. Life is meaningless, it is worthless to do all these things that we put our focus on. It is more important to focus on creating impact on people’s lives and eternity.”

The Wa Jesus Family (Kabi wa Jesua and Milly)

Gone too soon

Following the sudden demise of their uncle, the couple asked their fans to join them in prayers as they mourn a loved one.

In a separate post, Milly WaJesus described her late uncle as a young man who was full of life and energy.

“I honestly don’t know how to deal with grief. Am devastated. Am honestly so sad, he was so young and full of life. The death was so sadden. Will we ever be ready for death. What is death?” shared Milly.

