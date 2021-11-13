Sexual assault claim against Willy Paul is defamatory, court rules

The court documents dated November 12, 2021 went further to explain that any one spreading/circulating the video can be charged in a court of law for defamation.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this suit an injuction order is granted compelling 2nd Defendant/Respondents to pull down the video posted on his YouTube channel," read the statement in part.

The allegations

Miss P alleged that Willy Paul sexually harassed her several times, months after being signed to his record label.

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention because I don't know this person, sijui tabia zake.

My mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant with his child… He forced me to have sex with me na alikataa kutumia protection, not once not twice,” said Miss P in part.

Willy Paul deactivates Miss P's Instagram account Pulse Live Kenya

Miss P went on to state that despite her mother trying to intervene, things went back to normal after Willy Paul visited her family.

“After my mum knew, mimi in my mind I was battling with thoughts za nirudi ama nisirudi, nina stress.

Willy Paul then made the point of coming to our home to talk to my mother. I don’t know what they talked then after things went on like nothing happened…then I was like what have you given my mum…she was like be careful isikufanyikie tena” explained.

The songstress noted that after Willy Paul’s visit to her family, he did not touch her again for 4 months something that made her to start to develop feelings for Willy.

Miss P and Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

“He didn’t touch me again from there again… four months we did not have sex or anything but in between he will be like Nakupenda, nataka uwe wangu…but I used to tell him I don’t want a relationship especially with him.

I used to tell him we cannot mix business and pleasure…so zile 4 months hanishiki hatufanyi anything I started developing feelings for him and I was like pengine huyu mtu ananipenda ya ukweli alafu ananikumbusha mara kwa mara that it’s not just sex” she said.

The singer also termed Willy Paul as a narcissistic person, who was too controlling.