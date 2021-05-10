Mother’s Day 2021: Kenyan Celebrities Share Sweet Messages to their Mums

My mother taught me to be polite but never meek, To listen before I speak.She taught me to dress to express,To say I don’t know if I can't guess.She taught me to always do my best.If I fail, I should think of what's next,Ask questions, read texts.I learned to make time for the people I love. And take time to myself to stay involved;To love the skin I'm in; To know the difference between a mistake and a sin;To shower, (every day! To hold onto my power, (no matter what people say!)To laugh with an open heart,To give from the start,

To hold onto friends no matter where they might live, And pass them on to my kids,To let go of the ones who have nothing more to give, And still cherish what they did; To say "well done" and "thank you" and "sorry" and "please,"To value health first for the greatest ease; To paint my nails for the love of self, And to read or discard the books on the shelf. Above all, My mother taught me how to learn, And how to discern what it is that I learn, And that to yearn to learn Is to concern myself With My FreedomAnd earn it!

And by doing that,My mother gave me the power to be my freest and best self. Thank you, Mummy! I love you! Happy Mother's Day!

Mother’s Day 2021: Kenyan Celebrities Share Sweet Messages to their mothers Pulse Live Kenya

2. Julie Gichuru

“Mamaaaaaa!!!!!! I have no words... thank you! May each day bring a new way to show our gratitude and love for your care, guidance, protection and unconditional love. Love you to the moon and back ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Happy Mama's Day my Queen 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑Happy Mothers Day to all those who take up the role of motherhood. May you be blessed with abundance, fulfilment and peace in this life and thereafter 🙏❤,.”

3. Betty Kyallo

“Mama thank you for raising a fierce woman. Happy Mother’s Day! You are a queen. I love my mum. Happy Mother’s Day to your moms too. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

4. Jeff Koinange

“Happy Mother's Day to my Mum, Nyina- wa-Munene and to my Sisters, Ciru and Wangui...Thanks for the Laughs, the Love and the Good Times....Happy #mothersday2021 to all Mothers around the world!! @tiapreet @vdjclyde @xtiandela @gichdxp”

5. Emmy Kosgei

“Our blessed mother!❤❤❤ the black rose of our father Rose Kosgei we your children call you blessed 🍫”

6. Nadia Mukami

“JESHI MWENYEWE🙌😁 I know I got the hardworking bit from you!! Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing Mother, Irima wa Njue😁😝 Mama Mukami!!”

7. Juma Jux

“All my heart in one picture #happymothersday to my queens NAWAPENDA SANA @fatma8five”

8. Vera Sidika

“Mum, you are the one who knows me inside out. I admire and love you more than you'll ever know. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who raised me into the strong, independent woman I am today. I love you ❤️Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there! 🎉🥰🎊😘❤️💃🏻”

9. Akothee

“Happy mother's day to the woman who gave birth and raised me well . May the almighty protect you my Hero and My Role Model. Japuonj j nyargi Ngei. Hon. Monica Yunita Kokeyo .I love you happy mothers day”

10. Magix Enga

“So today I went to church where my mom goes every Sunday ❤️ she was so happy 🙌🏿 I made her day ❤️ Happymothersday 👸🏼 this is our favorite picture don’t mind I had to repost I can do this everyday”