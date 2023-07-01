The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

2 shows that defined 'old' KTN Home

Fabian Simiyu

KTN Home relaunched on June 30

New KTN Home logo [Photo: KTN Home Twitter]
New KTN Home logo [Photo: KTN Home Twitter]

Kenya Television Network (KTN Home) relaunched various programs and revamped the overall look of the channel, signaling a fresh start after losing top journalists to their rivals in the media industry.

Recommended articles

KTN, eager to captivate viewers' attention, initially shared a poster stating that there would be a little change and more fun, inviting people to participate in their relaunch.

"Dear viewers, KTN Home has been embedded in your hearts and minds in your homes for a long time.

Old KTN Home logo
Old KTN Home logo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, we seek to renew our commitment to provide quality homely entertainment in all your spaces. This evening we unveil a brand new experience for you on KTN Home," read part of the statement.

Even as the media house relaunched, there are shows that defined KTN Home and they received wide viewership all over the country.

'Junior' was more of a home chronicles series, similar to 'Machachari' on Citizen TV, with the main focus on the character Junior.

Living with their grandmother and parents sometimes, Junior was a cheeky character who often teamed up with his siblings to engage in mischievous activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ:

The show reached its prime in 2020, and after gracing the screens for a while, the actors ventured into different projects and opportunities.

Most Kenyans will undoubtedly mention DJ Shiti when you mention the program 'The Real Househelps of Kawangware'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program revolves around a group of friends who work as domestic helpers, highlighting the everyday challenges they face after migrating from the village to seek employment and make a living in the city.

READ: The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti announces pregnancy [Photos]

Comedian Njugush, DJ Shiti, and Awiti were prominent figures on the show, with Njugush eventually departing.

Nevertheless, the show continued to attract viewers, particularly due to the captivating dramas that unfolded in each episode.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zuchu celebrates in style after setting new record on YouTube, reveals next target

Zuchu celebrates in style after setting new record on YouTube, reveals next target

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Jacque Maribe comes clean about relationship with Sam Ogina & Dennis Itumbi

Jacque Maribe comes clean about relationship with Sam Ogina & Dennis Itumbi

Kennedy Rapudo splashes Sh420,000 on Amber Ray’s beauty products shopping

Kennedy Rapudo splashes Sh420,000 on Amber Ray’s beauty products shopping

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peremiere of showmax's 'Faithless'

Film director Shuria speaks on what to expect in crime drama series 'Faithless'

New KTN Home logo [Photo: KTN Home Twitter]

2 shows that defined 'old' KTN Home