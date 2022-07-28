RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti announces pregnancy [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

Awiti has joined the list of expectant celebrities among them Nandy, Diana Marua, Wahu & Anita Nderu

Actress Sandra Dacha with Awiti
Actress Sandra Dacha with Awiti

The Real Househelps of Kawangware (TRHK) actress Winnie Rubi popularly known as Awiti has joined the list of celebrities expecting newborns into their family.

Awiti used her social media pages to announce her pregnancy and fans could hot help it, but shower her with congratulatory messages.

The actress shared a series of photos displaying her baby bump while rocking a long-purple dress.

“Mambo ni mengi masaa ndio machache,” the actress captioned her pregnancy photos.

Actress Sandra Dacha also shared a short video, congratulating Awiti.

“Aaaaaaaw i also feel like getting pregnant! Akuku Danger ebu fanya mamboz,” Sandra Dacha captioned the video.

phil_director Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉

michireti Congratulations

nkirote_trhk Congratulations dear ❤️❤️

washy_kashy Mama mariose.congrats

aluoch_3 Kumbe 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 congratulations osiepa . You look beautiful😍

rumeysaadan Congratulations Jaber!!!

shie_sparkles Woow.beautiful..congratulations mama

READ: Actress Awiti claps back after fan tried to bully her over body weight

Awiti has officially joined the growing list of celebrities expecting newborns in 2022, the rest being Nandy, Anita Nderu, Wahu, Maya, DJ Gee Gee’s wife Jasmine Macharia and Diana Marua,

Just the other day, BBC presenter, Maya Hayakawa, also revealed that she is excepting baby number two into her family.

The Money Daily host made her pregnancy public through a series of photos shared via her social pages. The announcement attracted a number of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.

"Thank you so much for the congratulatory messages. We are very excited for the new chapter,” Maya Hayakawa said.

On Tuesday, Kenyan YouTuber-turned rapper, Diana Marua, stage name Diana B, revealed that her current pregnancy was not planned.

“I keep on saying this pregnancy was not planned, we didn’t sit down and say were looking for another baby. For Heaven and Majesty, the pregnancy was planned but for this one things backfired.

“Pull out and pray didn’t work, so it was a moment for me to accept that this is what has happened and when I am comfortable I can now share with the public.

“I was not prepared and that is my honest truth. When I discovered I was pregnant I had a mental breakdown and I remember it was a period when I was somehow sick and all sorts of emotions running,” Diana Marua said.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

