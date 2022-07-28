The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti announces pregnancy [Photos]

Awiti used her social media pages to announce her pregnancy and fans could hot help it, but shower her with congratulatory messages.

The actress shared a series of photos displaying her baby bump while rocking a long-purple dress.

“Mambo ni mengi masaa ndio machache,” the actress captioned her pregnancy photos.

The Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti is Pregnant Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory messages

Actress Sandra Dacha also shared a short video, congratulating Awiti.

“Aaaaaaaw i also feel like getting pregnant! Akuku Danger ebu fanya mamboz,” Sandra Dacha captioned the video.

michireti Congratulations

nkirote_trhk Congratulations dear ❤️❤️

aluoch_3 Kumbe 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 congratulations osiepa . You look beautiful😍

rumeysaadan Congratulations Jaber!!!

BBC Presenter Maya Hayakawa Expectant

Awiti has officially joined the growing list of celebrities expecting newborns in 2022, the rest being Nandy, Anita Nderu, Wahu, Maya, DJ Gee Gee’s wife Jasmine Macharia and Diana Marua,

Just the other day, BBC presenter, Maya Hayakawa, also revealed that she is excepting baby number two into her family.

The Money Daily host made her pregnancy public through a series of photos shared via her social pages. The announcement attracted a number of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.

BBC journalist Maya Hayakawa expecting baby number 2 [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

"Thank you so much for the congratulatory messages. We are very excited for the new chapter,” Maya Hayakawa said.

Diana Marua unplanned Pregnancy

“I keep on saying this pregnancy was not planned, we didn’t sit down and say were looking for another baby. For Heaven and Majesty, the pregnancy was planned but for this one things backfired.

Diana Marua explain why she wants hubby Bahati to undergo Vasectomy Pulse Live Kenya

“Pull out and pray didn’t work, so it was a moment for me to accept that this is what has happened and when I am comfortable I can now share with the public.