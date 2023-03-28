ADVERTISEMENT
Former KTN anchor appointed to State House job

Denis Mwangi

Former KTN anchor Najma Ismail is all smiles after landing a job at State House.

Najma Ismail - Media Liaison Office of the State House Spokesperson
Najma Ismail - Media Liaison Office of the State House Spokesperson

Najma Ismail, who recently left KTN after 9 years, has joined the Office of State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed.

She shared the good news with her online family toasting to to new beginning.

The news desk understands that Ismali will be in charge of media liaison.

Media liaison typically involves being a point of contact between an organization or entity and the media.

It also involves managing and maintain relationships with journalists, reporters, and other members of the media to ensure accurate and timely coverage of activities, initiatives, and events.

Najma Ismail at KTN News studios
Najma Ismail at KTN News studios Pulse Live Kenya

Najma has had a rosy career in media which also saw her become Kenya's first Hijab-wearing English news anchor.

Najma started her career in broadcasting as a reporter for Iqra FM before moving on to work for Sound Asia FM.

However, in 2006 when she got an opportunity to join Radio Africa as a news anchor and reporter for popular stations like Classic 105 and Kiss 100.

READ: From street child to State House staff - Story of Mugithi artist Ngaruiya Junior

She spent seven years there before being hired by KTN as a news anchor and reporter.

She worked at KTN for nine years before leaving the station in March 2023 to join her former media colleague Hussein Mohammed at State House.

Najma completed her O-levels at Aga Khan High School, followed by computer studies at Griffins College, and eventually graduated with a degree in Journalism from Kenya Methodist University (KEMU) in 2019.

In January 2023, President William Ruto issued Executive Order No.1 of 2023 which established the Office of the State House Spokesperson as a separate executive office under the Office of the President.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

Previously, Mohamed had been appointed to the Presidential Communication Service, headed by David Mugonyi.

According to the Executive Order, Mohammed serves as the accounting officer for the office and lead a team of communicators, researchers, and think tanks as he works to promote the President's agenda and interface with other branches of government.

Former KTN anchor appointed to State House job

