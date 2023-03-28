Former KTN anchor appointed to State House job

She shared the good news with her online family toasting to to new beginning.

The news desk understands that Ismali will be in charge of media liaison.

Media liaison typically involves being a point of contact between an organization or entity and the media.

It also involves managing and maintain relationships with journalists, reporters, and other members of the media to ensure accurate and timely coverage of activities, initiatives, and events.

Najma has had a rosy career in media which also saw her become Kenya's first Hijab-wearing English news anchor.

Najma started her career in broadcasting as a reporter for Iqra FM before moving on to work for Sound Asia FM.

However, in 2006 when she got an opportunity to join Radio Africa as a news anchor and reporter for popular stations like Classic 105 and Kiss 100.

She spent seven years there before being hired by KTN as a news anchor and reporter.

She worked at KTN for nine years before leaving the station in March 2023 to join her former media colleague Hussein Mohammed at State House.

Najma completed her O-levels at Aga Khan High School, followed by computer studies at Griffins College, and eventually graduated with a degree in Journalism from Kenya Methodist University (KEMU) in 2019.

In January 2023, President William Ruto issued Executive Order No.1 of 2023 which established the Office of the State House Spokesperson as a separate executive office under the Office of the President.

Previously, Mohamed had been appointed to the Presidential Communication Service, headed by David Mugonyi.