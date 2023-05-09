3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

On May 4, 2023, Netflix officially released Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as part of its Bridgerton series. If you are not a huge fan or you have not had the time to binge-watch this new series, you might get lost scrolling through social media, especially with all the slang thrown around.

If you're in this category, here are three slangs from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story series and their meaning;

1) ‘Even days’

Pulse Nigeria

At the beginning of this series, King George III and Queen Charlotte were kind of frustrated with each other, but they were still married and had to produce an heir for the kingdom. So, they decided to only have sex on "even days".

These two might be arguing all day or cannot even stand the sight of each other, but on the days of the calendar that are even numbered, they get hot under the sheets and this was not up for debate. One time, they even did it in the dining room in the presence of the staff.

2) ‘Sorrows, Sorrows, Prayers’

Pulse Nigeria

You might have come across this while scrolling through social media and you are probably wondering where it came from. Well, thanks to Shonda Rhimes, Queen Charlotte's series creator, that's the new way to console someone who is grieving.

"Sorrows, Sorrows, Prayers" is what Queen Charlotte always said to her son who lost his wife during childbirth whenever he breaks into tears.

3) ‘I want to be gardened’

Pulse Nigeria

This particular quote is from Lady Bridgerton in the Gardens In Bloom episode and she said this when she was explaining her newly revived sexual urges to her friend, Lady Danbury.

Lady Danbury would start the reference by using a garden while they were both admiring a portrait of King George III and Queen Charlotte. After sharing her own story, Lady Bridgerton would reply with "I want to be gardened. I want to be gardened as much as possible."