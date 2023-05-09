The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

Oghenerume Progress

In the movie, A Bridgerton Story, Queen Charlotte uttered interesting slang you should know about.

Queen Charlotte has uttered interesting slangs you should know about (A Bridgerton Story) [Credit: Netflix]
Queen Charlotte has uttered interesting slangs you should know about (A Bridgerton Story) [Credit: Netflix]

Recommended articles

On May 4, 2023, Netflix officially released Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as part of its Bridgerton series. If you are not a huge fan or you have not had the time to binge-watch this new series, you might get lost scrolling through social media, especially with all the slang thrown around.

If you're in this category, here are three slangs from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story series and their meaning;

ADVERTISEMENT
King George III and Queen Charlotte get hot under the sheets only on even numbered days.
King George III and Queen Charlotte get hot under the sheets only on even numbered days. Pulse Nigeria

At the beginning of this series, King George III and Queen Charlotte were kind of frustrated with each other, but they were still married and had to produce an heir for the kingdom. So, they decided to only have sex on "even days".

These two might be arguing all day or cannot even stand the sight of each other, but on the days of the calendar that are even numbered, they get hot under the sheets and this was not up for debate. One time, they even did it in the dining room in the presence of the staff.

ADVERTISEMENT
Queen Charlotte consoles her son who lost his wife during childbirth whenever he breaks into tears
Queen Charlotte consoles her son who lost his wife during childbirth whenever he breaks into tears Pulse Nigeria

You might have come across this while scrolling through social media and you are probably wondering where it came from. Well, thanks to Shonda Rhimes, Queen Charlotte's series creator, that's the new way to console someone who is grieving.

"Sorrows, Sorrows, Prayers" is what Queen Charlotte always said to her son who lost his wife during childbirth whenever he breaks into tears.

Lady Bridgeron explains her newly revived sexual urges to her friend, Lady Danbury 'Gardens In Bloom' episode
Lady Bridgeron explains her newly revived sexual urges to her friend, Lady Danbury 'Gardens In Bloom' episode Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This particular quote is from Lady Bridgerton in the Gardens In Bloom episode and she said this when she was explaining her newly revived sexual urges to her friend, Lady Danbury.

Lady Danbury would start the reference by using a garden while they were both admiring a portrait of King George III and Queen Charlotte. After sharing her own story, Lady Bridgerton would reply with "I want to be gardened. I want to be gardened as much as possible."

Now you know where these phrases come from and what they mean, which one of them is your favourite?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

Zari being a meme in new season of Young, Famous and African

Zari being a meme in new season of Young, Famous and African

Stephen Kasolo acquires new apartment for family days after wedding

Stephen Kasolo acquires new apartment for family days after wedding

KRG The Don defends his public apology to Dufla

KRG The Don defends his public apology to Dufla

Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of secretly dating

Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of secretly dating

Harmonize shares photo of new lover, vows to get tattoo of her name

Harmonize shares photo of new lover, vows to get tattoo of her name

Meet AnneStellah Karimi: The infectious queen of 'A Nurse Toto' series

Meet AnneStellah Karimi: The infectious queen of 'A Nurse Toto' series

Curtains close on 'Over 25' YouTube channel with 17 million views

Curtains close on 'Over 25' YouTube channel with 17 million views

Ex-K24 journalist Caleb Karuga adds new hotel to his business empire [Photos]

Ex-K24 journalist Caleb Karuga adds new hotel to his business empire [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Collage of Kyallo Sisters & RHON cast

10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

Kyallo siters

Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]