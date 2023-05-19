The sports category has moved to a new website.

8 surprising things you didn't know about 'Selina' actor Angie Magio

Lynet Okumu

Angie Magio, is a highly successful Kenyan actress who has featured various local TV series and often portrays the role of a go-getter who is willing to do anything for the sake of her success

Selina actress Angie Magio

Angie Magio, widely known for her role in the popular TV series 'Selina' has captured the hearts of many with her exceptional talent and captivating performances.

Magio, known for her portrayal of the antagonist in the critically acclaimed Swahili telenovela 'Selina', has faced a barrage of criticism, with some labeling her character, Messina, as "evil."

Messina is a complex woman, described as a relentless go-getter who prioritizes her own interests above all else.

Selina actress Angie Magio Pulse Live Kenya
READ: 7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

She is depicted as a mother who would not hesitate to sacrifice her own children if it serves her purposes.

However, there is more to this talented actress than meets the eye. Here are seven things you may not know about Angie Magio.

Actor Angie Magio Pulse Live Kenya
Angie's journey to stardom began during her school days when she showcased her exceptional skill in public speaking and wordplay.

Her ability to articulate herself effortlessly and weave words with finesse made her stand out among her peers.

Before venturing into the world of acting, Angie dreamt of becoming a news reporter. She had a keen interest in delivering news and information to the public

Selina actress Angie Magio Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

However, her dream crept away when her father passed away.

While pursuing her dreams, Angie also ventured into the world of tailoring, supporting her mother in making clothes.

This experience allowed her to explore the realms of fashion and develop a keen sense of style.

Despite her villain character on set, Angie remains humble and approachable. In real life, she exudes a warm and friendly personality that endears her to those around her.

She understands the importance of staying grounded and values the connections she makes with people.

Selina actress Angie Magio Pulse Live Kenya

Moreover, Angie Magio says that she is a very shy person in real life. She is nowhere close to her fierce TV characters.

As an actress, Angie understands the importance of constructive criticism. She embraces feedback and uses it to improve her craft, constantly challenging herself to deliver compelling performances.

She studied culinary arts and community development: Alongside her artistic pursuits, Angie pursued her passion for culinary arts and community development at Marianist and East Africa Institute of Development Studies institutions.

Angie comes from a family of three siblings. She was raised in Ganjoni, Mombasa, and is the second-born child of her mother, Anastancia Omala, and the late Joseph Magio.

Selina actress Angie Magio Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet AnneStellah Karimi: The infectious queen of 'A Nurse Toto' series

She values family and cherishes her role as a mother to her two children, Natasha Chebet and Nathan Kiptoo.

Angie has featured in various local TV series including Dosari, 'Utandu', 'Sumu La Penzi', 'Nishike', 'The Kalimani Dynasty', 'Maza', and 'Selina'. She is currently playing the role Bi Fatima on Citizen TV's 'Sultana' where her fierce character still stands out.

