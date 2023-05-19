Angie Magio, widely known for her role in the popular TV series 'Selina' has captured the hearts of many with her exceptional talent and captivating performances.
8 surprising things you didn't know about 'Selina' actor Angie Magio
Angie Magio, is a highly successful Kenyan actress who has featured various local TV series and often portrays the role of a go-getter who is willing to do anything for the sake of her success
Magio, known for her portrayal of the antagonist in the critically acclaimed Swahili telenovela 'Selina', has faced a barrage of criticism, with some labeling her character, Messina, as "evil."
Messina is a complex woman, described as a relentless go-getter who prioritizes her own interests above all else.
She is depicted as a mother who would not hesitate to sacrifice her own children if it serves her purposes.
However, there is more to this talented actress than meets the eye. Here are seven things you may not know about Angie Magio.
Early recognition
Angie's journey to stardom began during her school days when she showcased her exceptional skill in public speaking and wordplay.
Her ability to articulate herself effortlessly and weave words with finesse made her stand out among her peers.
Aspiring reporter
Before venturing into the world of acting, Angie dreamt of becoming a news reporter. She had a keen interest in delivering news and information to the public
However, her dream crept away when her father passed away.
Once worked as a tailor
While pursuing her dreams, Angie also ventured into the world of tailoring, supporting her mother in making clothes.
This experience allowed her to explore the realms of fashion and develop a keen sense of style.
Humble & friendly
Despite her villain character on set, Angie remains humble and approachable. In real life, she exudes a warm and friendly personality that endears her to those around her.
She understands the importance of staying grounded and values the connections she makes with people.
Moreover, Angie Magio says that she is a very shy person in real life. She is nowhere close to her fierce TV characters.
Positively takes critics about her role on set
As an actress, Angie understands the importance of constructive criticism. She embraces feedback and uses it to improve her craft, constantly challenging herself to deliver compelling performances.
Studied culinary arts & community development
She studied culinary arts and community development: Alongside her artistic pursuits, Angie pursued her passion for culinary arts and community development at Marianist and East Africa Institute of Development Studies institutions.
Family
Angie comes from a family of three siblings. She was raised in Ganjoni, Mombasa, and is the second-born child of her mother, Anastancia Omala, and the late Joseph Magio.
She values family and cherishes her role as a mother to her two children, Natasha Chebet and Nathan Kiptoo.
Movies featured
Angie has featured in various local TV series including Dosari, 'Utandu', 'Sumu La Penzi', 'Nishike', 'The Kalimani Dynasty', 'Maza', and 'Selina'. She is currently playing the role Bi Fatima on Citizen TV's 'Sultana' where her fierce character still stands out.
